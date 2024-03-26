13 incredible retro pictures of old school early 1960s Preston, from the prison to the infirmary

It’s amazing to think that the ‘60s were some six decades ago.
By Jack Marshall
Published 9th Jun 2023, 04:55 GMT
Updated 26th Mar 2024, 16:28 GMT

A culturally rich and effervescent time for many, the era was defined by music, modernisation, and a series of defining events for Britain. They don’t call them the Swinging Sixties for nothing, so take a look at a few nostalgic images from Preston back in the 1960s.

Back in 1960, this was the view of Manchester Road, Preston. We can see King Street Tavern on the right and St Saviour’s Church looming in the distance. Picture comes courtesy of Preston Digital Archive.

Back in 1960, this was the view of Manchester Road, Preston. We can see King Street Tavern on the right and St Saviour's Church looming in the distance. Picture comes courtesy of Preston Digital Archive.

Congestion on Blackpool Road, in Preston, in the 1960s in the days before the M55 was built

Congestion on Blackpool Road, in Preston, in the 1960s in the days before the M55 was built

Forshaws Bakery, Bambers Yard, Preston c.1960

Forshaws Bakery, Bambers Yard, Preston c.1960

Do readers remember Preston Gas Company Offices, located on Fishergate in 1960?

Do readers remember Preston Gas Company Offices, located on Fishergate in 1960?

