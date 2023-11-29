13 incredible retro pictures of Broadgate in Preston back in the 1980s, from old school playgrounds to new houses
With the area’s fortunes having ebbed and flowed, here we take a look back to what it looked like in the 1980s – Broadgate has been a rich neighbourhood, a place popular with students, a conservation zone, and has even been described as an area ‘of special architectural or historic interest the character or appearance of which it is desirable to preserve or enhance’. Take a look at some of our best archive pics.
