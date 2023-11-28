News you can trust since 1886
17 mind blowing retro pictures of Preston’s famous Cotton Court down the years, from pre-war 1930s to modern day

With the modern Bhailok Court dominating the skyline in Preston, there is nevertheless plenty of history on Church Street as well.
By Jack Marshall
Published 28th Nov 2023, 13:29 GMT
Updated 28th Nov 2023, 13:30 GMT

Originally built in 1851 as a spinning mill for Thomas Ainsworth & Sons, Cotton Court was known as Church Street Mill prior to it being taken over by James Starkie & Sons, Iron & Wire Workers, which ran the site until a move to Raglan Street in the late 1970s. In the ‘80s, however, developers put in an application to transform the area into what we see today. Why not take a trip down memory lane and explore the evolution of Cotton Court down the decades...

Another shot of one of the buildings set to be transformed during the Cotton Court redevelopment. This image was taken in 1982. The building in question was once home to the old police horse stables

Another shot of one of the buildings set to be transformed during the Cotton Court redevelopment. This image was taken in 1982. The building in question was once home to the old police horse stables

The abandoned Starkie's Wire Works at Cotton Court, Preston. Image courtesy of the Beth Hayes, Preston Historical Society

The abandoned Starkie's Wire Works at Cotton Court, Preston. Image courtesy of the Beth Hayes, Preston Historical Society

Cotton Court, just off Church Street, Preston, pictured in 1939. This part of the complex was demolished in 1942

Cotton Court, just off Church Street, Preston, pictured in 1939. This part of the complex was demolished in 1942

A giant timber is unloaded ready for installation during the redevelopment of Cotton Court in Preston, back in 1989

A giant timber is unloaded ready for installation during the redevelopment of Cotton Court in Preston, back in 1989

