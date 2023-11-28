17 mind blowing retro pictures of Preston’s famous Cotton Court down the years, from pre-war 1930s to modern day
Originally built in 1851 as a spinning mill for Thomas Ainsworth & Sons, Cotton Court was known as Church Street Mill prior to it being taken over by James Starkie & Sons, Iron & Wire Workers, which ran the site until a move to Raglan Street in the late 1970s. In the ‘80s, however, developers put in an application to transform the area into what we see today. Why not take a trip down memory lane and explore the evolution of Cotton Court down the decades...
