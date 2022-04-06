A day trip for the pupils of Sherburn School, Preston. Are you pictured?
12 pictures from the heart of Preston which remember life in 1991

These pictures round up a year in the life of Preston, its people, events and things you may remember from the year of 1991.

By Claire Lark
Wednesday, 6th April 2022, 4:55 am

All dug from our archives, the pictures provide a glimpse into what people were up to – are you pictured or do you know someone who is?

1. Preston 1991

Lancashire Evening Post Magic Million fund raising event at Leyland Civic Centre, 1991

Photo: Lancashire Post

2. Preston 1991

Ballet lessons at Ashton High School, Preston, 1991

Photo: John Atkinson

3. Preston 1991

Lancashire soldiers photographed by the Lancashire Post during their time in Kuwait, 1991

Photo: staff

4. Preston 1991

Prime Minister John Major meets staff at a visit to Lancashire Evening Post's offices. He was taken on a tour of the building where he saw how the newspaper was put together, before being presented with his own newspaper, hot off the press, at Broughton Printers

Photo: JPIMedia

