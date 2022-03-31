1. Preston in 1990
Colin Edward gets himself a close-up snap as Princess Diana goes walkabout among the eager crowd in Preston
Photo: Archive
2. Preston in 1990
Budding scientists at Preston schools are showing off their skills in an exhibition. Pupils at five primary schools took part in a project, organised by Fulwood High School, to test their problem solving skills. Pictured: Scott Collins, 11, from Eldon Street School, starts the clock on his "machine"
Photo: Archive
3. Preston in 1990
Villagers in West Lancashire are brushing up their streets ready for a prestigious competition. Parish councils across the district are again taking part in the annual best-kept village competition. Pictured: (left to right) Alma Crebbin, Nick Kindon, Alfred Cook, Ellie Wilmott, Pat Wilmott, Freda Skinner and James Swift
Photo: Archive
4. Preston in 1990
Regulars danced the night away at a reunion festival to celebrate 20 years of folk singing at a Birkdale pub. Member of the Bothy Folk Song Club have been meeting at the Blundell Arms, Upper Aughton Road, since 1965. Pictured: The Southport Swords in action
Photo: Archive