Lined up and waiting to see Princess Diana in Hutton as she made a visit the Police Headquarters
Back in the day: 15 picture memories of Preston life in 1990

A selection of your photographs from days gone by.

By Naomi Moon
Thursday, 31st March 2022, 11:15 am

This week we are looking at 1990. Do you recognise yourself or anyone else in these pictures? Let us know. READ MORE: Pictures from 1989. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: More pictures from 1988

1. Preston in 1990

Colin Edward gets himself a close-up snap as Princess Diana goes walkabout among the eager crowd in Preston

Photo: Archive

2. Preston in 1990

Budding scientists at Preston schools are showing off their skills in an exhibition. Pupils at five primary schools took part in a project, organised by Fulwood High School, to test their problem solving skills. Pictured: Scott Collins, 11, from Eldon Street School, starts the clock on his "machine"

Photo: Archive

3. Preston in 1990

Villagers in West Lancashire are brushing up their streets ready for a prestigious competition. Parish councils across the district are again taking part in the annual best-kept village competition. Pictured: (left to right) Alma Crebbin, Nick Kindon, Alfred Cook, Ellie Wilmott, Pat Wilmott, Freda Skinner and James Swift

Photo: Archive

4. Preston in 1990

Regulars danced the night away at a reunion festival to celebrate 20 years of folk singing at a Birkdale pub. Member of the Bothy Folk Song Club have been meeting at the Blundell Arms, Upper Aughton Road, since 1965. Pictured: The Southport Swords in action

Photo: Archive

