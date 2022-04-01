But as few of us will remember that particular event we thought we would bring you some more recent pictures – dating from the 60s through to its closure in 1991. As many will remember Saul Street Baths was demolished in 1991 and replaced with the current Preston Crown Courts complex. READ MORE: A walk down Fishergate in the 90s. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Lockdown in Preston
1. Saul Street Baths
This picture was taken in 1969 and shows workmen putting down the flooring which would become the famous ballroom - as Saul Street Baths doubled up as a dancing venue
2. Saul Street Baths
Baths manager Mr Tom Aldridge standing next to the learner pool in 1977. As you can see the pool was named after him, he was held in such high regard
3. Saul Street Baths
In this image from 1980 you can see a group of school children arriving at the baths - probably for their dreaded swimming lesson!
4. Saul Street Baths
Assistant superintendent at the baths Mr Bill Bradley who in 1985 had worked at the leisure hall for 25 years - he was despairing at council indecision over the future of the baths and the lack of investment to bring it into the present day
