"I'll never move, I love it too much": This is what proud Preston residents said they loved about their city 14 years ago
Some people say that the ‘PP’ on the city’s crest stands for ‘Proud Preston’.
By Iain Lynn
Friday, 1st April 2022, 3:45 pm
That’s certainly the case for these happy folk.
Back in 2008 we went out into the streets of Preston to find out what it was that residents loved so much about their fine city.
Have a watch in our video above, and see if you think the points are still valid.