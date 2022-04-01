That’s certainly the case for these happy folk.

Back in 2008 we went out into the streets of Preston to find out what it was that residents loved so much about their fine city.

MORE RETRO VIDEO: In 2008, we asked University of Central Lancashire students how they were getting on with the Lancashire accent

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some of the people we spoke to in 2008 about their love of Preston