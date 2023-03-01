Nervous youngsters and their parents will find out today whether they have got into the school of their choice.

For some there will inevitably be disappointment as they miss out on getting their first choice secondary and will instead have to settle for their second or even third pick.

But for those not so lucky, Ofsted may well be one of the first places they turn to for information about their new school.

Here’s a rundown of the latest inspection reports published by the education watchdog for secondaries across the Preston area, including a summary of its findings and the school’s all important rating.

Corpus Christi Catholic High School was inspected on 27–28 February 2019 receiving the rating of 'Good'. The report reads: 'Leaders have worked effectively to foster good relationships between staff and parents and carers. Most parents work with the school to support pupils in improving their attendance and behaviour.'

Eden Boys' School, Preston received an 'outstanding' rating, with a report that reads: 'With the support of the trust, the local governing body and other senior leaders, the principal has built a new school where pupils are thriving.' The school was inspected on 2–3 May 2018.

All Hallows Catholic High School was inspected on 19–20 June 2013 and received 'Outstanding'. The report read: 'students at All Hallows Catholic High School receive an outstanding education that prepares them extremely well for their future.'

The inspection of Broughton High School took place on 27 and 28 September 2022 and received 'Outstanding'. Pupils at this school are provided with an exceptional education. Pupils told inspectors that they love coming to Broughton High School.