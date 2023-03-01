Today (Wednesday, March 1), secondary school offers were released by Lancashire County Council, who has confirmed that every child whose application was made on time for a place in a Lancashire school has been given one.

In total, 14,280 offers have been made – the highest number in the last three years. Of these, 87.4 per cent of prospective pupils were awarded their first-choice school, up by more than a percentage point on last year's 86.3 per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This figure is likely to increase as waiting lists are applied and successful appeals processed. Additionally, 96.7 per cent of applicants were given one of their top three school choices.

Thousands of year sixes in Lancashire have received offers for their first choice school

Jacqui Old CBE, Executive Director of Education and Children's Services, said: "Our admissions team works very hard year-round to ensure that as many pupils as possible attend the school that they want to.

"We are very proud of our excellent allocation record in Lancashire, and very few young people do not get allocated one of their top preferences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We strictly abide by fair and impartial allocation guidelines for all applicants – but decisions are not final and can still be appealed."

The overwhelming majority of parents will have received their confirmation via email this morning, while letters have been sent through the post for those who have made paper applications.

County Councillor Jayne Rear, Cabinet Member for Education and Skills at Lancashire County Council, added: "Congratulations to the thousands of families who breathed a sigh of relief this morning after months of anxious waiting to find out if children will be attending their preferred school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are proud of our education record and strive to give every child the best start to life they can get. We are delighted that the vast majority of students will be attending their first-choice school.

"If you did not get the place you were hoping for, please use the details on the offer letter to get in touch with us. We expect to see some change to allocations between now and the beginning of the school year."

Any appeals are heard locally and those for Lancashire secondary schools will take place during the summer term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To find out more about schools in Lancashire visit www.lancashire.gov.uk/schools.