Lancashire secondary school offers: thousands of youngsters get their first choice school

Almost nine in ten pupils in Lancashire will attend their first-choice secondary school in September as allocations have now been processed.

By Aimee Seddon
35 minutes ago - 2 min read
Updated 1st Mar 2023, 10:46am

Today (Wednesday, March 1), secondary school offers were released by Lancashire County Council, who has confirmed that every child whose application was made on time for a place in a Lancashire school has been given one.

In total, 14,280 offers have been made – the highest number in the last three years. Of these, 87.4 per cent of prospective pupils were awarded their first-choice school, up by more than a percentage point on last year's 86.3 per cent.

This figure is likely to increase as waiting lists are applied and successful appeals processed. Additionally, 96.7 per cent of applicants were given one of their top three school choices.

Thousands of year sixes in Lancashire have received offers for their first choice school
Jacqui Old CBE, Executive Director of Education and Children's Services, said: "Our admissions team works very hard year-round to ensure that as many pupils as possible attend the school that they want to.

"We are very proud of our excellent allocation record in Lancashire, and very few young people do not get allocated one of their top preferences.

"We strictly abide by fair and impartial allocation guidelines for all applicants – but decisions are not final and can still be appealed."

The overwhelming majority of parents will have received their confirmation via email this morning, while letters have been sent through the post for those who have made paper applications.

County Councillor Jayne Rear, Cabinet Member for Education and Skills at Lancashire County Council, added: "Congratulations to the thousands of families who breathed a sigh of relief this morning after months of anxious waiting to find out if children will be attending their preferred school.

"We are proud of our education record and strive to give every child the best start to life they can get. We are delighted that the vast majority of students will be attending their first-choice school.

"If you did not get the place you were hoping for, please use the details on the offer letter to get in touch with us. We expect to see some change to allocations between now and the beginning of the school year."

Any appeals are heard locally and those for Lancashire secondary schools will take place during the summer term.

To find out how and when to appeal, read our explanatory article here.

To find out more about schools in Lancashire visit www.lancashire.gov.uk/schools.

From Monday to Friday, from 8am to 5pm, parents can also call 0300 123 6707.

