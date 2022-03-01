This is how many Lancashire pupils got the secondary school place they wanted

The overwhelming majority of pupils in Lancashire will be going to their first preference school this September, it was revealed today (March 1).

Figures for secondary school admissions, released by Lancashire County Council, show that 86.27 per cent of pupils in Lancashire have secured a place in their first preference school.

A further 7.24 per cent of pupils have received a place at their second preference, while 2.39 per cent will attend their third preference school

Over 86 per cent of pupils in Lancashire secured a place in their first preference school today.

The Council adds that 4.09 per cent have been allocated a place in a "suitable school" outside of their top three, whilst the numbers of those receiving preferred places is likely to rise as appeals are heard.

Cllr Jayne Rear, Lancashire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Education and Skills, said: "Applying for a school place and then the long wait to find out the result can be incredibly concerning for parents, and children.

"School places are allocated fairly and objectively, and every application is considered using the agreed criteria for that school.

"I'm happy to see that in Lancashire, the vast majority be getting their first preference. More importantly, every pupil whose application was received on time has been allocated a secondary school place.

"If you didn't get the place you were hoping for then please get in touch using the details in the offer letter. There's still some time to go until September and we expect to see some change to the allocation of school places between now and then."

Lancashire County Council's executive director for education and children's services, Edwina Grant OBE, added: "We understand how important it is for parents to secure a place for their child in their preferred school,

"Our admissions team works hard throughout the year to ensure that as many young people as possible are able to attend a school of their preferred school. So it brings us great pleasure to know that we have been able to match the overwhelming majority of young people in Lancashire with their first preference of secondary school for 2022/23.

"We understand how emotive this process can be – especially if you do end up disappointed – but remember that the decision is not final and it can be appealed."

Parents will receive details about who to contact for advice and information on school admissions and appeals in the offer letter or email they receive.

Appeals are heard locally and those for Lancashire secondary schools will take place during the summer term.