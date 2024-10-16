Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A pre-school in Preston has retained it’s oustanding grade with a faultless inspection.

Little Acorns Pre-School at Kennington Primary School in Fulwood was inspected by Ofsted on Sepember 10th and was told it was once again an outstanding school.

The pre-school, which caters to 42 pupils, achieved the highest grade across all four categories: quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.

Little Acorns was previously given an oustanding rating during its last full inspection in 2018, following two good ratings in 2015 and 2011.

Find out below what inspectors had to say about the nursery following their recent visit below...

Staff and pupils at Little Acorns Pre-School in Fulwood are celebrating receiving another 'Oustanding' report. | submit

What does Little Acorns Pre-School do particularly well according to Ofsted?

The report begins by stating: “Skilled staff support children to make exceptional progress across the meticulously planned curriculum, which has communication and language skills at the core.”

Inspectors went on to say that “detailed discussions with parents help staff to find out what children already know and enjoy” which helps staff “plan activities to spark children's interest from the outset” and “build on children's learning from the start”.

Staff are then described as “excellent role models for children” who “embed exemplary behaviour and manners throughout their teaching”.

In turn the children are said to “demonstrate mature levels of engagement in their play and learning”, “are very helpful and fiercely independent” and are “well prepared for a seamless transition to school”.

Inspectors also noted how staff “promote children's sense of self and belonging superbly as they adapt the nursery environment to reflect children's home lives and heritage” and they “promote children's curiosity and love of learning as they expand their breadth of experience through interesting visits”, giving trips to a vetinery practice as an example. In addition, the pre-school was praised for its monitoring of children’s progress - which means gaps in learning are addressed early on - and its professional developlment programme which ensures staff “continually refine their superb teaching skills”.

What does Ofsted think Little Acorns Pre-School can improve on?

Ofsted does not mention anything that needs improving at the school.

What has Little Acorns Pre-School said about its rating?

Little Acorns Pre-School manager, Alison said: “We are immensely proud to be recognised for the hard work and dedication our team show each day to improving the quality of education for our children.

“I’m pleased to see our Ofsted report has highlighted ‘Staff are excellent role models for children, and they embed exemplary behaviour and manners throughout their teaching” and that Ofsted commented on how ‘Partnership with parents are a strength and staff demonstrate an intuitive understanding of the community’.

“If you’re interested in a place for your child please call us on 01772-717881.”