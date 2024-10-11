Lasting between one day and one month, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.
As there are 76 roadworks beginning between Monday, October 14 and Sunday, October 20, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.
So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:
1. Preston and South Ribble roadworks
Preston and South Ribble roadworks starting between Monday, October 14 and Sunday, October 20 | Google Maps
2. Fulwood Hall Lane, Fulwood
What: Two-way signals
Why: [Remedial works] Remedial works to repair a defect
When: Oct 14-Oct 15 | Google Maps
3. Lightfoot Lane, Fulwood
What: Multi-way signals
Why: [Highway repair and maintenance works] Recut signal detector loops on Lightfoot Lane between Wychnor and Lightfoot Green Lane under 3-way temporary signals
When: Oct 14-Oct 15 | Google Maps
4. East Street, Leyland
What: Road closure
Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Jetting and CCTV work on behalf of United Utilities
When: Oct 14-Oct 15 | Google Maps
