Lasting between one day and one month, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 76 roadworks beginning between Monday, October 14 and Sunday, October 20, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

1 . Preston and South Ribble roadworks Preston and South Ribble roadworks starting between Monday, October 14 and Sunday, October 20

2 . Fulwood Hall Lane, Fulwood What: Two-way signals Why: [Remedial works] Remedial works to repair a defect When: Oct 14-Oct 15

3 . Lightfoot Lane, Fulwood What: Multi-way signals Why: [Highway repair and maintenance works] Recut signal detector loops on Lightfoot Lane between Wychnor and Lightfoot Green Lane under 3-way temporary signals When: Oct 14-Oct 15