Dozens of temp traffic lights & other major roadworks starting in Preston & South Ribble

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 6th Apr 2024, 12:46 GMT
Updated 11th Oct 2024, 11:59 GMT

This week, numerous roadworks are beginning across Preston and South Ribble, including dozens of temporary traffic lights.

Lasting between one day and one month, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 76 roadworks beginning between Monday, October 14 and Sunday, October 20, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

Preston and South Ribble roadworks starting between Monday, October 14 and Sunday, October 20

1. Preston and South Ribble roadworks

Preston and South Ribble roadworks starting between Monday, October 14 and Sunday, October 20 | Google Maps

What: Two-way signals Why: [Remedial works] Remedial works to repair a defect When: Oct 14-Oct 15

2. Fulwood Hall Lane, Fulwood

What: Two-way signals Why: [Remedial works] Remedial works to repair a defect When: Oct 14-Oct 15 | Google Maps

What: Multi-way signals Why: [Highway repair and maintenance works] Recut signal detector loops on Lightfoot Lane between Wychnor and Lightfoot Green Lane under 3-way temporary signals When: Oct 14-Oct 15

3. Lightfoot Lane, Fulwood

What: Multi-way signals Why: [Highway repair and maintenance works] Recut signal detector loops on Lightfoot Lane between Wychnor and Lightfoot Green Lane under 3-way temporary signals When: Oct 14-Oct 15 | Google Maps

What: Road closure Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Jetting and CCTV work on behalf of United Utilities When: Oct 14-Oct 15

4. East Street, Leyland

What: Road closure Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Jetting and CCTV work on behalf of United Utilities When: Oct 14-Oct 15 | Google Maps

