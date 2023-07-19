Two years ago, Priory's first head girl Sonia Ward asked her daughter Josephine Tingle to see if her photo was still on the wall when Josephine went to play a match.

This triggered an investigation and contact with the school, and finally a reunion of the Class of ‘53 to mark a historic 70 years of Priory.

“It’s amazing all this happened because of one comment,” said Josephine. “When I said I was playing badminton at Priory, mum asked if her picture was still up in the hallway.

Class of 53 with Priory's old uniform

“This led to us asking the school, them finding memorabilia which was under the stage, our family digging out our own photographs and then mum coming into school.”

The Post’s story on the occasion included an appeal for former Head Boy Roy Rich, who saw the article and got in touch with the school.

Six of that original class of 1953 – then Penwortham Secondary Modern School – went into Priory.

"Exciting to be back”

Class of 53 Back: Roy Rich, Cliff Philipson, Leigh Wilson Front: Barbara Coombes, Phyllis Tattersall, Sonia Ward

Phyllis Tattersall, who became an embroideress, said: “It is a bit strange coming back, I think I have only been back once before. It doesn’t look the same at all!

“I remember sewing lessons and cooking. It’s exciting to be back.”

Barbara Coombes admitted she remembered going for a dance with Roy Rich ‘back in the day.’

“It’s lovely to be here. It’s the first time I have seen Roy in a long time, we used to go dancing together!

Class of 53 looking at memorabilia

“What I found really strange is I used to cut through the woods to come to school. You can’t do it now as there is all fencing around the school. I had to walk the long way around today!

“I used to love French with Miss Pickup. I left school at 15 and worked in textiles before I had children and now I have grandchildren. Sonia and I were bosom buddies at school and we used to live next door to each other but we haven’t seen each other for a while.”

Roy brought in his Paris pack from a school trip, including what was then his passport.

“I remember going all the way to France and back and we didn’t have to show it once,” he laughed.

Cliff Philipson said: “Coming back recalls happy times, we were the first intake so it was a brand new school.

“I remember there were two tennis courts and I was a prefect and librarian.”

Headteacher Matt Eastham said: “It’s wonderful to celebrate 70 years of Priory – Priory has been serving the local community since 1953 and that’s a great achievement.

“It’s been lovely seeing people sharing stories and looking at the memorabilia.”

Time capsule

A rose was planted in the Rose Garden by the Class of 1953 – an ‘Anniversary Rose’ selected by gardener Chris Farron.

There was also a time capsule unveiled, which consisted of, among other items, the Headmaster’s Log from 1953, photographs from various groups through the ages, the front page of the Lancashire Evening Post from June 29 2023, and drone photographs of the school.