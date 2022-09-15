Sonia Ward (nee Taylor) is now 82 and was invited back to Priory by headteacher Matt Eastham to have a look around the school earlier this year as it approaches its 70th anniversary.

Her return story was featured in the Post and in the article she mentioned the first Head Boy – Roy Rich.

Sonia and Roy back at Priory.

Roy saw the story and immediately contacted the school and the two met up again for the first time since they left Priory.

“I saw it in the newspaper and made contact with the school,” said Roy. “It's great to come in and see the school. I have got lost already as it’s totally different!

The former Local Government Review Officer, 82, had not been back to the school since his son Graham attended.

"He still looks the same”

Roy and Sonia with current Priory prefects

“It’s weird as both Sonia and I went to work at County Hall, it’s a vast place, and we never saw each other so this is the first time I have seen her since we left school”, said Roy.

Sonia said: “It’s amazing, as soon as I saw Roy I recognised him immediately. I haven’t seen him since I was 16 but he still looks the same!”

The academy, then called Penwortham Secondary Modern School, opened in 1953 with Sonia and Roy among the first group of pupils to join.

In it’s 70 years, the buildings have changed dramatically, with a new science laboratory building, a humanities building and IT block among other additions.

Discipline

Roy said: “It was an honour to be Head Boy then, one of my jobs was to instil a little bit of discipline. Smoking was a big thing then so my job was to report it to the Head Master.

“Being back at Priory brings back a lot of memories, a lot of good memories. I remember upstairs was a domestic area for boys and girls and I learnt shorthand and typing which stood me in good stead for my job at County Hall.

“I left school with four O’Levels, I was one of the first to take O’Levels. I had the chance to go to Hutton Sixth Form but I went straight into work at County Hall, that’s what most people did then.”

Current pupils

The duo looked at archive photographs of their time at Priory with the new Head Prefects, Fatima Hussain, Ben Middleton and Taylor Grafton.

“I remember we had to work hard in the gym, we had to climb the rope all the way to the top,” laughed Sonia.

Fatima said: “It was amazing looking at the photographs. It’s weird as some of it looks like a different school although some parts look the same with different decorations. It’s great to be able to meet Sonia and Roy and follow in their footsteps.”

One thing that hasn’t changed is football – Roy was in the Priory football team and Taylor was happy to share football stories with Roy.