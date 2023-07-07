Andy Watters has been called an ‘absolute star,’ ‘incredible,’ ‘fantastic’ and more by Penwortham Priory Academy's pupils who were lucky enough to be taught by him over the past 29 years.

Lead Geography teacher Mr Watters, Priory’s longest serving member of staff, will leave at the end of this term.

While he acknowledges teaching has changed in those decades, he is also the first to admit that a lot has stayed the same.

Mr Watters in his B Block room some years ago

“The pupils have always been the centre of it all – that hasn’t changed,” said Mr Watters. “Teaching is always about being fair, having knowledge and being kind and you have got to be straight with the children.

“If you are straight with them, they will always do well and that’s the same if it was the 80s or the current day.

“New technology has obviously helped to change the way we teach but the demands remain the same – you want your child to make progress, be happy in the classroom and like your subject and that has essentially remained the same.”

“It makes me very proud to know I have made a difference"

Mr Watters and Mr Eastham

He has heard some of the tributes to him from past and current pupils and teachers.

The 60-year-old said: “It makes me very proud to know I have made a difference. To survive being a teacher, you have to evolve your role and I have done that.

“I have been Head of House, Head of Year, Head of Humanities. I have taught geography, geology, history and have stood in at English, science and maths classes."

He added: “I am proud of my evolution and the commitment and passion for my subjects. I am as committed today as I was all those years ago, I was still holding revision classes on Sundays for my current geography students a few weeks ago.”

Some old members of staff joined Andy for a farewell at the school

Memorable school trips

Mr Watters will largely be remembered for his international and Duke of Edinburgh trips and for instilling his love of Everton Football Club into his pupils.

He said: “My name is on my classroom door with the Everton badge! I got 100 Everton mouse mats and they were given out as prizes whether pupils wanted them or not!”

He added: “It was a massive decision to retire and I still can’t believe I am actually doing it. I need a few physical things doing – operations on both knees, my ankle, my nose so I can breath easier - and it would have required me to take a lot of time off which I have never done in my teaching career, so the time is now right.

Mr Watters being presented with gifts and a 'geography cake'

“I will miss Priory terribly, it’s been an amazing place to work and it’s always changed for the better which is one of the many good things about Priory.”

Head teacher Matt Eastham said: “Andy’s work day in and day out has been life enhancing and life changing for all his pupils.

“He has provided so many different opportunities for so many young people whose life he has shaped for the better.