A Lancashire school pupil has joined the likes of Olivia Rodrigo, Neil Young and the 1975 by performing at Glastonbury Festival 2025.

Stonyhurst College pupil Bergie, a Music Scholar in Lower Grammar (Year 9) performing at the Glastonbury Festival 2025. | submit

In an extraordinary twist of fate, talent, and timing, Stonyhurst College pupil Bergie, a Music Scholar in Lower Grammar (Year 9), found himself performing at the Glastonbury Festival 2025 – before an exclusive audience on its spectacular opening night.

How did that performance come about?

While on a family ski holiday in Val d’Isère, Bergie was playing Ludovico Einaudi’s Experience on the hotel piano, when he caught the attention of Jennifer Oldland– founder of luxury glamping firm Camp Kerala, described by Vogue as “the most glamorous way to experience Glastonbury.”

Moved to tears by the performance of one of her personal favourites, Jen was deeply impressed by Bergie’s rendition. So much so, she approached him immediately and extended a personal invitation to perform at Camp Kerala’s exclusive VIP opening night at Glastonbury.

Set on her family’s farm with sweeping views of the iconic Pyramid Stage, Camp Kerala has been synonymous with luxury at Glastonbury for the past 25 years, welcoming world-renowned musicians and partners such as Rolls-Royce and Pommery Champagne.

In preparation for the performance, Bergie received expert mentorship from Mark Crown - acclaimed member of the British dance group Rudimental and renowned for his production work with artists including Mahalia, Plan B, Rita Ora, Jess Glynne, and Ed Sheeran.

So how did the performance go?

Introduced to the crowd as “an amazing young man with the brightest of futures ahead,” Bergie played a captivating 20 minute set, featuring a moving rendition of Experience, which brought the audience to tears.

His performance was met with overwhelming admiration and led to an invitation to return and perform at Glastonbury in 2027 – an extraordinary recognition of his talents.

L: Bergie with Rudimental's Mark Crown. R: With Jennifer Oldland, founder of Camp Kerala and others. | submit

What has been said about Bergie’s Glasto performance?

Bergie said: “Playing at Glastonbury was truly amazing! I want to thank the whole team (Jen, Freya, Georgina and Bert) at Camp Kerala for this incredible opportunity, my face is sore from smiling so much. I can’t wait to come back and play here again in 2027.

“I also want to thank my teachers and mentors, Mr Mann (Former Head of Music at Stonyhurst St Mary’s Hall), Mr Haynes (Assistant Director of Music at Stonyhurst College), Mrs Welsh (piano teacher at Stonyhurst College), as well as my fellow peers for all their support and moments we have shared across the many pianos around the College.”

Stonyhurst Choral Director Mr Haynes said: “Bergie is a highly expressive pianist and a very promising young musician. He plays with sensitivity and control, bringing real emotion to everything he performs.

“I’m absolutely thrilled for him. What an extraordinary opportunity – it’s not every day a 14-year-old is spotted playing in a hotel foyer and ends up performing at a Glastonbury event. We’re all incredibly proud.”

A spokesperson for the school added: “At Stonyhurst, music is a vibrant thread woven through every aspect of school life. Pupils are actively encouraged to share their talents across the campus, supported by exceptional facilities – from Steinway, Bösendorfer and Bechstein grand pianos, to a fleet of Kembles placed throughout the school.

“ Bergie’s performance at one of the world’s most iconic music festivals is a testament not only to his own artistry, but also to the flourishing musical environment at Stonyhurst.

“ In the words of one of the event organisers, we have no doubt Bergie ‘will be lighting up pianos near you very soon’– and we cannot wait to follow his journey.”

To find out more about Music Scholarshipis at Stonyhurst, please click here.