Senior reporter Aimee Seddon with her entertainment guide to five things to do this week in Central Lancashire and the Fylde Coast - the first of July.

Preston

The National Festival Circus comes to Grimsargh, Preston next weekend. | Event poster

First up in Preston, the National Festival Circus rolls into Grimsargh for a one-day-only fundraising event on Saturday, July 5.

Hosted by Grimsargh St. Michael's C of E Primary School and organised by the school's Parent, Teacher and Friends Association, the event promises to be a magical day under the big top, with three dazzling circus performances at 1pm, 2:30pm, and 4pm, held on the school field.

From clowns and contortionists to hoop acts, showgirls and the beloved Pom Pom the Panda, visitors of all ages are in for a treat!

Alongside the live entertainment, ticket holders can enjoy a range of refreshments and sweet treats, as well as family-friendly stalls, and a BBQ run by the school's very own cook, Sarah Hall and her team of helpers.

Tickets are £10 for adults, £7.50 for children or £30 for a family of four.

Chorley

The Great Unrest is on at Chorley Theatre next week. | Google

In Chorley, an evolve production called The Great Unrest, is on at the Chorlery Theatre between Wednesday, July 2 and Saturday, July 5.

The Great Unrest is made up of two one-act plays depicting British life at the start of the 20th Century.

Thought provoking, moving and creatively staged, these plays are based on true stories. The first centres around Emmeline Pankhurst and the second the Chorley Pals.

Taking place in the studio, the show is 2 and a half hours long, including an interval and tickets are £10.

Lytham St Annes

A scene from a previous Lytham Festival. | Lytham Festival

Over on the Fylde Coast, the highly anticipated TK Maxx presents Lytham Festival returns between Thursday, July 3 and Sunday, July 6.

Taking place on Lytham Green, headliners this year are Stevie Wonder, Alanis Morissette, Justin Timberlake, Simple Minds and Texas.

A whole host of other famous faces will also take to the stage across the festival, including Train, Lottery Winners, Jess Glynn and Pete Waterman.

Four day passes are still available, costing £240,000 whilst limited day tickets are available, starting from £115.50

Blackpool

You can ride late into the night at Pleasure Beach Resort next Saturday. | Event poster

In Blackpool, Pleasure Beach Resort is holding a Late Night Riding and Fireworks event on Saturday, July 5.

Attendees should expect twelve hours of adrenaline fuelled fun.

Ride your favourite coasters into the night, soak up the fantastic atmosphere and enjoy a mesmerising firework display, filling the skies above the rides.

Advance tickets cost £39 for those aged 12 and above.

The Capital of Dance event poster. | n/a

Finally, a month-long festival called Capital of Dance kicks off in Blackpool on Tuesday, July 1.

Running until July 31, the festival celebrates Blackpool’s unrivalled dance heritage.

Expect live shows, street performances, workshops and social dances, from ballroom elegance to contemporary groove.

Across next week, a whole host of dance related events are being held at Showton Museum, Blackpool Tower Ballroom, Funny Girls, Whittakers Dance & Drama Centre and on the Comedy Carpet.

Take a look at the Capital of Dance website to see full event details and to book tickets.