Bellway boosts Lancashire school's playground project

Award-winning housebuilder Bellway has donated £500 towards St Anne’s Great Eccleston Copp School playground appeal.

The primary school, which is located on Copp Lane close to the housebuilder’s latest Lancashire development on Garstang Road in Great Eccleston, is hoping to enhance its playground offering with new equipment and facilities that will help the children remain fit and healthy.

St Anne’s Copp C.E. Primary contacted several businesses in the area to assist with its playground appeal, with Bellway responding immediately, keen to support the cause.

Vicky Maclean, Vice Chair, Friends of Copp School, says: “We are extremely grateful for this generous donation from Bellway. The money will go towards playground upgrades, with the aim of generating a positive impact on the children’s emotional, social, physical, and mental growth.”

Bellway sales advisor Lauren with pupils Seb, Noah, Howard, Bella and Caitlyn, and members of staff

Jenny Bell, sales director at Bellway, adds: “We always like to support the local community and the St Anne’s Great Eccleston Copp School playground appeal was the ideal choice.

“Having recently opened our showhomes at Alderstone Park and the first few reservations secured, in due course children living at the development will no doubt attend the primary school, so to help them with a project seemed like the perfect fit. I hope the children enjoy their new and improved playground once complete.”

