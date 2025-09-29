Lancashire actress Jenna Coleman is one of many stars who will get together next month for a special theatre event in aid of Palestinians.

Blackpool born Jenna, as well as Star Wars’ Daisy Ridley and One Day star Ambika Mod, are leading the cast for a table read of Pride and Prejudice to raise funds for Medfical Aid for Palestinians.

This one-off theatrical event is curated by Cinema for Gaza, an inclusive fundraising space founded by a diverse group of film professionals who, through voluntary efforts, have raised £269,206 for MAP since launching with an auction in April 2024.

When and where is the event?

Pride & Prejudice - The Table Read takes place frpm 6pm at the Troxy, a live music venue in Stepney, London.

What has Jenna said about the play?

Posting on Instagram, Jenna wrote: “Come join us as we Travel back to Regency England for a night of arch romance, gender-swapped casting and Palestine solidarity. On Sunday, 12th October, Cinema For Gaza presents a table read of Jane Austen's beloved classic, Pride & Prejudice, at Troxy, East London's premier art deco venue, performed by a brilliant cast united by a desire to raise urgent funds for @medicalaidpal”

Who else stars with Jenna?

Daisy and Ambika, as well as top comedian Nish Kumar, are not only part of the cast, but will also also the hosts of the evening.

Also starring in the table read is then The Good Place’s Jameela Jamil; The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power star Morfydd Clark, Bridgerton’s Priya Kansara, Enola Holmes star Susan Wokoma, Willow’s Amar Chadha-Patel, and comedians Asim Chaudhry, Mawaan Rizwan, Jeff Mirza, Shazia Mirza and Kulvinder Ghir.

The screenwrite and director Nida Mazoor (We Are Lady Parts, Polite Society) will then be directing the table read.

What can we expect from the table read?

Pride and Prejudice was chosen as it is the 250th anniversary of Austen’s birth.

The show information states: “We lift the curtain on a single man with a large fortune in want of a wife. Roll up to witness Mr Bingley going toe-to-toe with the Bennett sisters while the haughty Mr Darcy puts his foot in his mouth. Enjoy withering wit, scandalous machinations and hard-won happy endings.

“The night presents an opportunity to join with people from across the entertainment industry who oppose a genocide that has so far killed more than 60,000 Palestinians, and the illegal occupation raging with impunity across the occupied Palestinian territory. As well as delivering a memorable night of theatre, we aim to show solidarity with Palestinians enduring unimaginable losses on a daily basis and to show our government that they do not represent us.”

Can I buy tickets?

Yes, tickets are available to buy from www.troxy.co.uk or dice: https://link.dice.fm/ia9db9d5f732

Prices start from £20.71 but all tickets have now been bought, with a wait list open instead.

Every penny raised on the night go directly to MAP’s* lifesaving work, including their polyclinic in Gaza, which is continuing to operate despite Israel’s bombardment, siege, and forced displacement orders. The clinic has been supporting hundreds of patients a day, providing vital healthcare such as psychosocial support, physiotherapy, and medication for chronic conditions.

*Except for a Troxy venue restoration fee of £2.25 per ticket.