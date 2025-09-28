Tyson Fury's daughter Venezuela gets engaged at 16th birthday party

The eldest child of Lancashire based boxer Tyson Fury has gotten engaged aged just 16.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Teenager Venezuela Fury is the eldest of seven children shared by Tyson and his wife Paris.

The 16-year-old, who still lives with her parents in their Morecambe mansion, went Instagram official with her first boyfriend just one month ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The homeschooled teen attended York Races over the August Bank Holiday weekend and amongst the snaps from the day, were a few of Venezuela looking cosy with a mystery man.

The man - tagged as Noah Price- could be seen wrapping his arms around Venezuela’s face and kissing her cheek, with the Lancashire teen confirming he was her boyfriend on a separate TikTok post.

Things have now taken a step foward as on Friday night, the Fury family hosted a huge birthday bash for Venezuela and her sweet 16th was not the only thing celebrated with mum Paris revealing she also got engaged too.

Boxer Noah Price proposes to Venezuela Fury as the teenager's 16th birthday party. | parisfury1 on Instagram

Paris, 35, shared a video of Noah, a boxer whose age is yet unknown, getting down on his hand and knees to propose to the birthday girl.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Venezuala appears to say yes, hugging her beloved, before he puts the ring on her finger and kisses her face.

In the caption, Paris wrote: “Congratulations to @venezuelafuryofficial and @7noahprice on getting engaged. Both only young but when you know you know! Still in shock but very happy for you both. Me and your Dad couldn’t be prouder xxx@tysonfury”

In the comments, influencer Molly Mae Hughes - who is engaged to Tyson’s younger brother Tommy Fury, wrote: “Congratulations special girl!!!💜”

Although the couple may now be engaged, they will have to wait another two years before ther big day as the Marriage and Civil Partnership (Minimum Age) Act 2022 raised the minimum legal age for marriage from 16 to 18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paris’s post has received nearly 190k likes and 2500 comments with fans reacting differently to the news.

Some Instagram users expressed concern at Venezuela’s age, with one writing: “It looks very awkward to me. The guy seems so uncomfortable. These are not mature people yet. Not sure they understand the depth of what’s happening. Just my opinion”

Another wrote: “Just because her parents were young doesn’t mean it has to continue- not all traditions need to be continued. Not all people become world wide famous and multimillionaires and make life look grand. Come on people. At 16 we all had stars in our eyes- thought we were mature and knew everything- and fell what we thought was true love. Maybe it is but wait at least until 20 ( even that is young). “

Others did come to the defence of Venezuela.

One Instagram user wrote: “For everyone saying she’s too young - Paris got with Tyson at her 16th birthday & they’re still here happily married with a lovely little family 18yrs later ….dont be haters”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A second commented: “Absolutely beautiful video ♡ its travellers tradition to marry young and have their own family. Shes stunning and he seems lovely and besotted. If i had a 16 year old and had to choose between her settling down with her soulmate or ambling about every weekend taking up with different guys i know what id choose! Now shehas 2 protectors looking out for her xx”