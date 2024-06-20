Lancashire's Jenna Coleman: Doctor Who and Victoria actress reveals she is pregnant with first child
Coleman, 38, revealed the news by posing with her baby bump at the 'Imaginary Conversations: An ERDEM Collection Inspired by Duchess Deborah' exhibition at Chatsworth House on Wednesday evening (June 19).
The Blackpool-born star who attend Arnold School in the resort, posed for pictures in a green floral dress, cradling her new bump.
The actress, who is known for her roles in the BBC sci-fi show as well as portraying Queen Victoria in ITV drama Victoria, had previously seen rumours swirl that she had married director Jamie Childs after she was spotted with what looked to be a gold wedding band on her finger. However, the band seemed to be missing on Wednesday evening.
The pair have been together for a few years now, with Coleman starring in the Child-directed Netflix hit TV show The Sandman, as well his 2023 film Jackdaw.
Before her relationship with Childs, Coleman dated Game of Thrones and Marvel actor Richard Madden between 2011 and 2015, as well as her Victoria co-star Tom Hughes, whom she split from in 2020.
Coleman looks set to shine once again in the upcoming BBC drama The Jetty, in which she stars alongside Game of Thrones star Ralph Ineson and House of the Dragon actor Tom Glynn-Carney. The crime drama will tell the story of a missing person case and how it connects to a holiday home in scenic Lancashire.
