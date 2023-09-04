News you can trust since 1886
Jenna Coleman and her Wildnerness co-stars discuss Taylor Swift’s involvement in the show

Lancashire actress Jenna Coleman has spoken with the castmates of her latest TV show about the involvement superstar Taylor Swift had in the programme.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 4th Sep 2023, 15:30 BST- 2 min read

37-year-old Jenna, who was born in Blackpool, is due to star in Wilderness, an Amazon Prime Video psychological thriller, alongside The Invisible Man’s Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Pretty Little Liars star Ashley Benson and Eric Balfour, best known from the 2003 remake of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

The six part series features Taylor Swift's re-recorded version of her hit track, Look What You Made Me Do, as the theme tune, and the Wilderness cast have revealed their thoughts on the singer’s involvement in the show.

In a clip shared with HELLO!, Oliver says: “I do feel like we were really lucky to get that Taylor Swift track.

Left: Jenna Coleman. Right: Taylor Swift. Images: GettyLeft: Jenna Coleman. Right: Taylor Swift. Images: Getty
Left: Jenna Coleman. Right: Taylor Swift. Images: Getty
    "It’s kind of incredible… that she agreed to let us have the song.

    "We did listen to it on repeat for about four hours in a scene. If you want we can sing the whole thing and do”

    Former Arnold School pupil Jenna intercepts to say: “Acapella.”

    When Oliver later praises Taylor’s most recent music he says “I was listening to Karma on the way in today”, Jenna dares him to “sing it”, adding “oo and cut to” before the pair fall about laughing.

    L to R: Ashley Benson, Eric Balfour, Jenna and Oliver Jackson-Cohen. Image: Kailey Shwerman/Prime VideoL to R: Ashley Benson, Eric Balfour, Jenna and Oliver Jackson-Cohen. Image: Kailey Shwerman/Prime Video
    L to R: Ashley Benson, Eric Balfour, Jenna and Oliver Jackson-Cohen. Image: Kailey Shwerman/Prime Video
    Elsewhere in the video, Ashley, herself a personal acquaintance of Taylor, commented: “That song is very fun and it was easy for me to sing in the car and it’s fun to have that as a theme song.

    "I can’t really choose a favourite track of Taylor’s but my favourite record is Reputation and I could listen to that over and over and over and over again.”

    The Wildness follows Liv Taylor (played by Jenna), who upon finding out about her husband Will's affair (Oliver Jackson-Cohen), decides to seek revenge in one of America's most secluded national parks, akin to the plot of Taylor Swift’s track.

    Whilst on their trip, the pair also come across Will’s colleague Garth (Eric Balfour), and his wife Cara (Ashley Benson).

    Based on B. E. Jones' novel of the same name, Wilderness is set premiere on September 15, 2023.

    You can see first look pictures from the Wilderness here, courtesy of Amazon Prime.

