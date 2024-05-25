Lancashire's Jenna Coleman is one of the UK’s sexiest female movie stars for 2024
Researchers at Spin Genie UK have dived into Google search data from over the last 12 months to see which movie stars, out of a list of 1000, win for searches such as ‘hot’, ‘sexy’, and ‘calendar’.
Included in the top ten for women is Lancashire’s very own Jenna Coleman. The 38-year-old actress, whose film credits include Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) and Jackdaw (2023), ranks as the 6th most fancied female movie star according to the study.
In total, 60,620 people over the last year searched for Jenna’s name alongside the terms ‘hot’, ‘sexy’, and ‘calendar’ but take a look at below at the rest of the list...
Who else makes up the top ten?
The UK’s most fancied female movie stars are:
|Rank
|Movie star
|Total searches
|1
|Emma Watson
|173,680
|2
|Hannah Waddingham
|96,330
|3
|Hayley Atwell
|94,200
|4
|Michelle Keegan
|89,870
|5
|Emilia Clarke
|66,890
|6=
|Jenna Coleman
|60,620
|6=
|Karen Gillan
|60,620
|8
|Danielle Harold
|60,610
|9
|Florence Pugh
|55,050
|10
|Kate Beckinsale
|49,340
Do any male stars from Lancashire feature in the study?
Whilst Lancashire boasts a fair few movie stars - including the legendary actors Ian McKellen or Ian McShane - they do not feature in the list.
Listed in order of the most fancied male movie stars: Henry Cavill, Tom Halland, Tom Hardy, David Tennant, Cillian Murphy, Tom Hiddleston, Will Poulter, Jamie Dornan, Andrew Garfield and Idris Elba.
What is the latest with Jenna?
This week Jenna was named as one of the shortlisted stars up for a National Television Award 2024.
Jenna has been nominated in the Best Drama Peformance category for her role as Liv Taylor in the show Wilderness. The Amazon Prime original series is also up for Best New Drama.
Her most recent film to hit UK cinemas was the thriller Jackdaw in January whilst her latest TV show, The Jetty, is due to air later this year.
