A new study has revealed that Blackpool born actress Jenna Coleman is one of the UK’s most fancied movie star in 2024.

Researchers at Spin Genie UK have dived into Google search data from over the last 12 months to see which movie stars, out of a list of 1000, win for searches such as ‘hot’, ‘sexy’, and ‘calendar’.

Included in the top ten for women is Lancashire’s very own Jenna Coleman. The 38-year-old actress, whose film credits include Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) and Jackdaw (2023), ranks as the 6th most fancied female movie star according to the study.

In total, 60,620 people over the last year searched for Jenna’s name alongside the terms ‘hot’, ‘sexy’, and ‘calendar’ but take a look at below at the rest of the list...

Blackpool born actress Jenna Coleman is one of the most fancied female UK movie stars

Who else makes up the top ten?

The UK’s most fancied female movie stars are:

Rank Movie star Total searches 1 Emma Watson 173,680 2 Hannah Waddingham 96,330 3 Hayley Atwell 94,200 4 Michelle Keegan 89,870 5 Emilia Clarke 66,890 6= Jenna Coleman 60,620 6= Karen Gillan 60,620 8 Danielle Harold 60,610 9 Florence Pugh 55,050 10 Kate Beckinsale 49,340

Do any male stars from Lancashire feature in the study?

Whilst Lancashire boasts a fair few movie stars - including the legendary actors Ian McKellen or Ian McShane - they do not feature in the list.

Listed in order of the most fancied male movie stars: Henry Cavill, Tom Halland, Tom Hardy, David Tennant, Cillian Murphy, Tom Hiddleston, Will Poulter, Jamie Dornan, Andrew Garfield and Idris Elba.

What is the latest with Jenna?

This week Jenna was named as one of the shortlisted stars up for a National Television Award 2024.

Jenna has been nominated in the Best Drama Peformance category for her role as Liv Taylor in the show Wilderness. The Amazon Prime original series is also up for Best New Drama.