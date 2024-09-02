Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool actress Lucy Fallon and Preston North End footballer Ryan Ledson have both taken to social media to confirm the sex of their new baby

Having recently revealed the big news that the couple were expecting a second child, Fallon and Ledson were inundated by a barrage of support from fellow celebrities and friends. 28-year-old Lucy Fallon, who was born in Blackpool but grew up in Cleveleys, recently took to her Instagram to share some personal news with her 571k followers.

The actress, best known for playing Lucy Platt in Coronation Street, shared a video which revealed her and partner Ryan Ledson, a footballer for Preston North End, were expecting another baby. A second video confirmed that the pair would be having a girl.

The couple, who have been dating since 2020 and live on the Fylde Coast, are already parents to a 20-month-old son called Sonny.

Lucy Fallon & Ryan Ledson react to the news on social media | Lucy Fallon Instagram

In the first video’s caption, former Hodgson High and Blackpool Sixth pupil Lucy also wrote “half way there”, implying she is currently 4.5 months pregnant. The second video showed the couple learning their new baby’s sex and featured the caption ‘complete 🤍 x x’, suggesting that a daughter would complete their family.

Celebrities from across the world of TV, music and football quickly took to the comments section to share their congratulations with the pair.

What does the video show?

The video shows actor Fallon and footballer Ledson sat in the driver’s seat and front passenger’s seat of a car. They are both looking at a mobile phone supposedly awaiting the news of whether they are to have a baby girl or a boy as the Oasis tune Songbird plays over the top of the footage.

Waiting in visible anticipation, the pair see the results and gasp with delight, immediately hugging one another as huge smiles break out across their faces. As Fallon begins to cry tears of happiness, the shot cuts away to another video of a baby's onesie with 'little sister' embroidered on it.