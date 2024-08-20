Celebrities congratulate Lucy Fallon as the Blackpool actress shares big news

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Celebrities have flocked to social media to congratulate Lucy Fallon as the Blackpool actress revealed some big news.

28-year-old Lucy Fallon, who was born in Blackpool but grew up in Cleveleys, took to her Instagram last night to share some personal news with her 571k followers.

The actress, best known for playing Lucy Platt in Coronation Street, shared a video which revealed her and partner Ryan Ledson, a footballer for Preston North End, were expecting another baby.

The couple, who have been dating since 2020 and live on the Fylde Coast, are already parents to a 20-month-old son called Sonny.

In the video’s caption, former Hodgson High and Blackpool Sixth pupil Lucy also wrote “half way there”, implying she is currently 4.5 months pregnant.

Celebrities from across the world of TV, music and football quickly took to the comments section to share their congrulations with the pair and the post has received an impressive 46,000 liks so far.

Blackpool soap star Lucy Fallon has announced she is pregnant with her and PNE player Ryan Ledson's second child. Credit: lucyfallonx on Instagram | Blackpool soap star Lucy Fallon has announced she is pregnant with her and PNE player Ryan Ledson's second child. Credit: lucyfallonx on Instagram

What does the video show?

The video starts with Lucy and Ryan reading a children’s book to their son followed by a clip of Ryan and Sonny hugging.

The camera then switches to showing expectant mother Lucy caressing a baby bump followed by clips of Sonny holding the ultrascan image of his soon to be younger sibling and Lucy’s positive pregnany test.

The emotional song ‘To Build A Home’ by The Cinematic Orchestra featuring Patrick Watson also plays throughout the video.

Which stars congratulated Lucy?

Blackpool actress Hayley Tamaddon: “So happy for you”

Lancashire educated actress Helen Flanagan: “Love you Lucy xxx” Former Coronation Street and Strictly star Ellie Leach: “OMG !!!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Strictly dancer Vito Coppola: “♥️”

Singer and radio presenter Fleur East: “Ahhh congratulations Lucy!!! 🙌❤❤❤ so exciting!!! Xx”

Former Coronation Street star Brooke Vincent: “😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍”

Emmerdale actress Amy Walsh, whose sister is Girls Aloud’s Kimberly: “Awwww congratulations beautiful”

Another Emmerdale actress, Laura Norton: “Aw wow Congratulations gorgeous ❤️”

Former Hollyoaks star Jesssica Fox: “Lovely news! Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️

(Top left clockwise): Hayley Tamad, Ellie Leach, Helen Flanagan and Fleur East. Credit: Getty and Blackpool Grand | Getty and Blackpool Grand

A whole host of Lucy’s Coroantion Street colleagues also shared their congratuliations

Tina O’Brien: “😍❤️😘”

Gareth Pierce: “YAY! 😍😍😍😍 Lots of love. x”

Tanisha Gorey: “The best news EVER 🤍🤍”

Paddy Bever: “so excited for you❤️ Charlotte Jordan: “the family is growingggggg the family is beautifulllllll and bump is so lucky to have youuuuu”

Sally Ann Matthews: “Another little beauty on the way x

Liam McCheyne: “❤️❤️❤️” Mollie Gallagher: “Ahhhh congrats gal ❤️❤️”

Channique Sterling-Brown: “Yay!!! So excited for you and your gorgeous family🤍🤍🤍”

Sally Carman: “Oh Lucy, this is gorgeous news! 😍😍😍😍”

Julia Goulding: “❤️🥰”

And a few of Ryan’s fellow footballers

Scott Sinclair: “Congratulations ♥️♥️”

Layton Stewart: “Congrats to both of you ❤️”

Dan Johnson: “❤️❤️”

Brad Potts: “🤍🤍”

Kean Bryan: “Congrats .. get ready for carnage 😂”