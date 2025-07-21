Referrals from working people on the rise at food bank

A Preston food bank is continuing to see an increase in demand as more people are pushed into poverty with more clients in full or part time work as food prices and household bills remain high. The Salvation Army in Preston, on Harrington Street, runs a food bank four days a week and it has already seen more than half the number of referrals in the first six months of this year than it did during last year with on average 60 – 80 referrals a week now seeking support.

In 2024 the food bank received 2,117 referrals by the end of the year and by the end of June 2025, more than 1,420 referrals had already been received in the first six months as more people struggle to make ends meet, with food bank staff noticing a rise from people in employment.

Claire Bowerman, community centre manager at The Salvation Army in Preston said: “Over the years we have seen a lot of people just getting by, and managing to do that by stretching budgets, but with the continued rise in food and bills people are now scrambling to just survive, living day to day.

“Household incomes, part time wages and social security benefits can no longer make ends meet. Food banks should only ever be an emergency response, but food is expensive. Food poverty is real. The need for wider support is real and we are here to help, finding we are helping more people than ever.”

Claire Bowerman with two volunteers that support in Salvation Army Preston's food bank

Through its food bank, The Salvation Army provides key cupboard staples and non-perishable food items such as tinned potatoes, pasta and long-life milk, but has found the need to also provide toiletries and household essentials too like shower gel, deodorant and toilet paper as more households now require support outside of basic food needs.

Claire added: “There is no typical food bank user anymore with people’s situations so varied. We see people use our service who are in work, but their mortgages have increased so much that they can no longer afford food just to keep a roof over their head. We see people that are unable to work and who cannot cover all outgoings with the benefits they receive, and we see families, scrambling to ensure their children have three meals a day. NHS workers, homeowners, teaching assistants, people claiming disability benefits; anyone can be in a desperate situation and needing a helping hand.”

With a range of people accessing the food bank, the church and charity sees individuals, families and older people needing support with food parcels packaged on particular needs. An individual gets two main bags and a bag of extras; whist a couple can expect to receive three bags and a bag of extras. A family gets a more tailored parcel, dependent on the age of children with parcels including nappies and baby formula if necessary.

The food bank works on three referrals per person per year and people who are needing support can get a referral from organisations such as Citizens Advice, schools, doctors and the local authority. The food bank is open on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10:00 am – 1:00 pm.

For people looking to support The Salvation Army’s work, a Just Giving page dedicated to its work throughout the Preston community can be found at www.justgiving.com/prestonsa-community.