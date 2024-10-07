New Bellway incentive allows homebuyers in Lancashire to boost deposits by up to £17,459.75
Bellway is helping homebuyers in Lancashire by offering a deposit contribution of up to £17,459.75 when they purchase one of the housebuilder’s new properties.
The exclusive incentive, whereby the developer will provide up to five per cent of the purchase price to boost the buyers’ deposit, runs until Thursday 31 October.
The offer is available on selected plots across Lancashire with developments taking part including Alderstone Park in Great Eccleston, Lathom Pastures in Lathom and Cotton Woods in Preston.
Jenny Bell, Sales Director for Bellway North West, said: “This is an incredible offer which is specifically designed to help prospective homebuyers buy the energy-efficient new-build home they have dreamed of but without having to save for years for a large deposit.
“The incentive, which is open to purchasers who make a reservation on selected plots before the deadline day of 31 October, will allow buyers to take advantage of a significant boost to their deposit which will help bring their monthly mortgage payments down.
“This can make the crucial difference and bring a new home within the budget of more and more people.
“We would encourage anyone who might benefit from this deposit contribution to get in touch. Our expert staff will explain the details and guide them through the process, which could see them achieving their goal of homeownership much sooner than they thought possible.”
Bellway buyers can benefit from living in an energy-efficient new-build house, which could save them £2,207 a year on their energy bills on average when compared to an older property of a similar size.*
In addition to this, all new homes being built by Bellway will now have Google Nest thermostats installed as standard**, which testing by the tech giant has shown can reduce energy bills by up to 16 per cent.
For more information on developments in the area taking part in Bellway’s deposit contribution scheme, visit www.bellway.co.uk/new-homes/north-west
*Statistic taken from the ‘Watt a Save’ report published by the Home Builders Federation in August 2024.
**Bellway is installing Google Nest Thermostats as standard in every home with a build start date from 5 June 2023 onwards.
