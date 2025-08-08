National Competition Names Lancashire Site Managers As Best In The Country

Two Site Managers overseeing the construction at Barratt Homes’ Centurion Village and Bowland Meadow developments in Lancashire have won a top national award for the quality of the homes being built onsite.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eion Reynolds and Ralph Heaton have each won a Pride in the Job Quality Award from the National House Building Council (NHBC), an award known as the ‘Oscars’ of the housebuilding industry.

In total, site managers working for Barratt Homes’ parent company, Barratt Redrow Plc, have won 115 Pride in the Job awards this year alone – more than any other housebuilder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is the 21st year in a row that Barratt Redrow has won the most Pride in the Job awards, underlining just how important building high quality sustainable homes has been to the developer over the past two decades.

BM - Ralph Heaton Site Manager at Bowland Meadow, Lancs

Eion Reynolds has won his fourth award in as many years for his work at Centurion Village in Leyland. Despite working for Barratt Homes for just over 11 years, Eion has overseen the construction in Leyland for the past four years and even won the higher-ranked Seal of Excellence in that time.

When discussing his Pride in the Job Quality Award, Eion said: “Winning the fourth Pride in the Job award in a row at Centurion Village is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the site team, contractors, as well as the wider support team. I am absolutely thrilled that we have managed to secure this award.”

This award marks construction veteran Ralph Heaton’s 19th Pride in the Job award; his fifth at Bowland Meadow in Longridge following a career spanning four decades with Barratt Homes. Just last year, Ralph earned his eighth Seal of Excellence, which is a remarkable feat in the industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ralph said: “To earn this recognition once again for our hard work and dedication at Bowland Meadow, I’m over the moon with it. We have a great team both in terms of sales and site members, that contribute a tremendous amount to the overall quality of work. Consistency is key, and the team is consistently excellent.”

MWjly22-312013 - BM - Pride in the Job Award 2023 winning Site Manager, Eion Reynolds, of Centurion Village

The awards recognise the top 5% of site managers across the country, with around 8,200 sites being entered into the awards annually, and only 450 winners. Each is judged on a strict criteria including technical expertise, health and safety, leadership and attention to detail.

Rhys Nicholson, Managing Director at Barratt Homes Manchester, said: “We’re so proud of Eion and Ralph for achieving this prestigious Pride in the Job Quality Award. It’s amazing news for both teams at their developments and for our customers.

“These awards showcase what it takes to be a top site manager and demonstrate our long-term commitment to looking after our customers. Anyone who buys a home at a development with a Pride in the Job Quality Award winner knows their home has been built to the highest standard. We are very proud to have won more of these awards than any other homebuilder for 21 years in a row now.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The awards closely follow Barratt Redrow being awarded five stars by its customers for satisfaction in the annual Home Builders Federation (HBF) new homes survey. To be rated as five-star means that more than 90% of customers would recommend a home to a friend, with Barratt Redrow being the only major national homebuilder to be rated five-star for 16 years in a row.

To find out more about any nearby developments in the county, visit the website at Barratt Homes in Lancashire.