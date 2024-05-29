Lancashire business makes landmark appointment
Danielle Taylor (nee Bamford) joins from investment bank, J P Morgan, having worked in the City of London for over 12 years in Asset Management and Commercial property development. She will join her father, Philip Bamford, Uncle Alan Bamford and the recently retired Company Secretary, Joan Bullen, Godmother who have been at the helm for the last 30 Years.
The company comes from humble beginnings in the Lancashire village of Bretherton and moved just before the new millennium to the 5-acre Manufacturing & Storage Facility at Globe Mill, Leyland.
R & E Bamford Ltd are specialist manufacturers of Bird Food which includes being the UK leading producer of Racing Pigeon Food, Wild Bird, and Aviary Bird Feeds. Additionally, there is a strong wholesale division of complementary and full range of pet foods and products which support the distribution of the manufactured ranges.
Both Alan & Philip Bamford are delighted with the new family member joining and see Danielle as a great addition to an already strong and well-established team.
Danielle adds “I am excited to join a business with a strong track record of delivering quality products to its customers. I am bringing my strategic expertise to ensure that we continue to strengthen our capabilities, harness market opportunities, and progress the legacy from my great grandfather.
In challenging times around the world and election fever in the air, Danielle, who will start on 3 June in the new role of Strategic Development Director will have to hit the ground running to meet the opportunities and challenges ahead to ensure the company continues to move forward and explore new prospects for the company in a continually adapting marketplace.