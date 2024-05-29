Lancashire business makes landmark appointment

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

R & E Bamford Limited, The Family company who champion The Top Flight brand of Bird Food, welcomes the fourth generation of their family into the manufacturing business.

Danielle Taylor (nee Bamford) joins from investment bank, J P Morgan, having worked in the City of London for over 12 years in Asset Management and Commercial property development. She will join her father, Philip Bamford, Uncle Alan Bamford and the recently retired Company Secretary, Joan Bullen, Godmother who have been at the helm for the last 30 Years.

The company comes from humble beginnings in the Lancashire village of Bretherton and moved just before the new millennium to the 5-acre Manufacturing & Storage Facility at Globe Mill, Leyland.

R & E Bamford Ltd are specialist manufacturers of Bird Food which includes being the UK leading producer of Racing Pigeon Food, Wild Bird, and Aviary Bird Feeds. Additionally, there is a strong wholesale division of complementary and full range of pet foods and products which support the distribution of the manufactured ranges.

Pauline Cadwell, Marc Jackson, Danielle Taylor, Alan Bamford, Joan Bullen & Philip Bamford

Both Alan & Philip Bamford are delighted with the new family member joining and see Danielle as a great addition to an already strong and well-established team.

Danielle adds “I am excited to join a business with a strong track record of delivering quality products to its customers. I am bringing my strategic expertise to ensure that we continue to strengthen our capabilities, harness market opportunities, and progress the legacy from my great grandfather.