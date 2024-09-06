Final chance to secure a home overlooking canal in Burscough

Prospect Homes announces the release of the final three canal side properties at the highly sought-after Bridgemere.

This limited release of properties includes the three-storey Middleton and the four-bedroom Mawdesley, both offering unobstructed canal views.

The development of 54 homes is now approximately 40% sold and also has homes available along Orrell Lane that have picturesque views of the surrounding countryside.

Nia O’Sullivan, interim head of sales and customer care manager at Prospect Homes, commented: “Bridgemere offers buyers the best of both worlds, being nestled in nature while also providing easy access to shops, schools and Burscough Wharf, along with countryside walks and cycling routes. With its picturesque surroundings, high-quality homes, and a strong sense of community, Bridgemere is the perfect place to call home.”

One of the available house styles is the three-storey semi-detached Middleton. On the ground floor, this house has a kitchen and dining room at the front of the home, a W/C and a lounge with French doors into the garden.

The first floor is where you’ll find a spacious double bedroom, a single bedroom and a family bathroom. The top floor is where the main bedroom can be found complete with an ensuite shower room and dressing area. It also has a balcony that floods the bedroom with light.

Jacqueline Groves and her family moved from Maghull to Bridgemere after wanting a change in location to somewhere peaceful: “We chose a three-storey Middleton at Bridgemere as it was something completely different to what we’ve had before, and our home looks right onto the canal. The top floor is perfect for our teenage daughter – it’s like she’s got her own apartment up there and the rest of the home works perfectly for us.”

The other home available that sits opposite the canal is the four-bedroom detached Mawdsley. This property has a spacious kitchen, dining and utility room on one side of the ground floor, with a lounge, cloakroom and study on the other side.

Upstairs there are three double bedrooms, the main bedroom with an ensuite shower room, a single room and a family bathroom. This home also comes with a detached garage.

Prospective buyers can visit the two show homes, which are open daily. To assist buyers in securing their dream home, Prospect Homes offers a range of incentives and special offers at Bridgemere.

To find your next home at Bridgemere visit Prospect’s website: www.prospecthomes.co.uk/new-homes/bridgemere/