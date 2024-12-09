Euxton's Grace wins Bellway's Design a Flag competition

Euxton’s Grace Bullock is the lucky winner of housebuilder Bellway’s Design a Flag competition.

The four-year-old from Primrose Hill Primary School entered the exciting drawing competition to design an eye catching flag for display at Bellway’s new residential development, Euxton Heights on Euxton Lane in Chorley.

Grace’s entry caught the eye of the judges who loved her use of bold, bright colours which will translate well onto the flag and she pipped all others to the post to win a £50 cinema voucher.

Along with her cinema voucher, Grace’s design has been made up into a large flag which is now on display at the entrance to the development on Euxton Lane.

Grace's flag goes up at Euxton Heights

Before the flag was installed, Bellway site manager Paul McDonald and sales advisor Josh Holmes joined Primrose Hill Primary School headteacher Mrs Jones to surprise Grace by presenting her with the flag in front of parents, teachers and other pupils at a school assembly.

Grace’s dad, Roman, said: “Grace was over the moon when she was surprised by the Bellway team in the school assembly and is already making plans to take a number of her friends with her to the cinema to spend her voucher. It’s going to be great for her to see her drawing on the giant flag each time we drive past the Bellway development. She has been telling all of our family and friends to look out for it too!”

Headteacher Mrs Jones added: “We’re so proud of Grace for taking part in the Bellway competition and pleased that her wonderful drawing has been chosen as the winner. It was lovely to reveal the flag in assembly and for the whole school to give her a cheer.”

Sales director at Bellway Manchester, Grace Yarlett, added: “It was hard to choose an overall winner but Grace’s entry stood out for us as it was so eye catching. It’s great to have it up on the flagpole for all to see.”

Grace is presented with her flag at school

Located on Euxton Lane, Euxton Heights is a beautiful new residential development of high quality two, three and four bedroom homes nestled between the popular market town of Chorley and the historic semi-rural village of Euxton.

Proving popular with homebuyers, properties are selling fast and there are currently three and four bedroom homes available starting at £249,995.