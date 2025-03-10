A countryside lifestyle sold home to couple in Burscough

WHEN their plan to move to Scotland encountered difficulties, Ian and Callum found a great alternative that was perfect for the whole family in Burscough.

The couple noticed they were outgrowing their home in Leigh and originally decided to locate back to Callum’s roots near Loch Lomond in Scotland. They wanted to Part Exchange their existing home but were told by the homebuilder that this wouldn’t be possible and that they’d have to sell their existing home first.

Ian said: “The housebuilder we were going to buy off in Scotland said we’d have to sell up and move in with Callum’s parents while our house was being built, and we didn’t fancy moving twice so our plan to move up there was knocked on the head. We then decided to spend some time updating our existing home and it was only when we saw an advert on Facebook for Prospect Homes’ Bridgemere that the thought of moving somewhere local appealed to us.”

On the drive to the development, they spotted a barge on the Leeds Liverpool Canal where they’d enjoyed afternoon tea a year before, just 100 yards from the development and loved that the homes were surrounded by countryside.

Ian and Mabel

“Callum’s face lit up when we pulled onto Bridgemere and when we were told there was a three-storey Middleton that faced out onto the canal, we knew it would be perfect. The garden was larger than our previous home which was really important for our Labrador Mabel and the team at Prospect also agreed to landscape the garden with stones instead of turf – which is perfect for Mabel,” said Ian.

The couple went for a coffee at Burscough Wharf which is a five-minute walk from Bridgemere to talk and said doing this really sold the lifestyle of living in the town.

“When we moved in, we were so impressed with the garden. It was a really professional and thorough job and the sales team, Jas and Barbara, were a pleasure to deal with, really professional and helpful all the way through,” added Ian.

The Middleton starts from £310,000 and has a kitchen and dining room at the front of the home, a W/C and a lounge with French doors into the garden. The first floor has a spacious double bedroom, a single bedroom and a family bathroom. The top floor is home to the main bedroom complete with an ensuite shower room and dressing area. It also has a balcony the overlooks the canal.

Ian and Mabel enjoying a walk along the Leeds Liverpool Canal that they can access from Bridgemere

The couple were able to Part Exchange their home in Leigh and Prospect’s Part Exchange Guarantee means if they sell the home for more than they paid the customer, then the customer is paid the difference.

Prospective buyers can visit the award-winning development and show homes from Wednesday to Monday. To find out more about the homes available at Bridgemere visit: https://prospecthomes.co.uk/new-homes/bridgemere/