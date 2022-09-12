Business pals chip in to help Preston pupils hit hardest by cost of living crisis
Three businessmen have joined forces to help pupils at a Preston school as the cost of living crisis bites.
The men, who all work in the financial field, have pledged to give £100 each every month to assist children from needy families with the cost of food, school uniform and bus fares.
Frank Kaye, husband of associate assistant principal at the academy Katie Kaye, came up with the idea after helping deliver food parcels for the school to hard-up families during the Covid pandemic.
"Some of the pupils at Fulwood come from the most deprived areas in Preston," explained Frank. "And what I saw when I was taking food parcels out really opened my eyes.
Most Popular
-
1
Villagers near Preston to get giant phone mast – to benefit train passengers speeding past
-
2
Blackpool man has won a Golden Fork award for his Cambodian peppers
-
3
Crofters Hotel and wedding venue in Garstang shuts down to make way for 66-bed care home
-
4
Small businesses in Lancashire can get themselves noticed with these new awards
-
5
Business pals chip in to help Preston pupils hit hardest by cost of living crisis
"I just wanted to help in any way I could because these families are struggling even more now as the cost of living goes up and up."
Frank, who is an equity release advisor, approached his brother-in-law, accountant Gordie Smyth, and friend Lee McAteer, who is a mortgage broker, and the three contacted the school to see if there was anything they could do to make even a small difference.
"We decided cash would be the best way so the school could decide how best to spend it to help pupils," explained Frank.
"There are all sorts of things that families need help with - for instance bus fares have just shot up to £16 a week. I can imagine that's nigh on impossible if you're on Universal Credit.
"Times were already tough for these families even before inflation started to climb. Now it's just horrendous.”
Andrew Galbraith, Principal at Fulwood Academy, said: "During Covid, Fulwood like many schools provided support for families with food and basic essentials.
"Since then we have seen a growing number of families continuing to struggle and at Fulwood we have maintained our food bank through staff and pupil donations.
"I think it is fantastic that local businesses are aware of the issues facing families and the local community.
"In the summer we had a donation to provide free places to our summer school and this recent generosity will go a long way to helping the families of Fulwood Academy and the wider community facing financial hardship at this time and throughout the year."