The men, who all work in the financial field, have pledged to give £100 each every month to assist children from needy families with the cost of food, school uniform and bus fares.

Frank Kaye, husband of associate assistant principal at the academy Katie Kaye, came up with the idea after helping deliver food parcels for the school to hard-up families during the Covid pandemic.

"Some of the pupils at Fulwood come from the most deprived areas in Preston," explained Frank. "And what I saw when I was taking food parcels out really opened my eyes.

(From left) Lee McAteer, Frank Kaye and Gordie Smyth at Fulwood Academy with Katie Kaye and Principal Andrew Galbraith.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I just wanted to help in any way I could because these families are struggling even more now as the cost of living goes up and up."

Frank, who is an equity release advisor, approached his brother-in-law, accountant Gordie Smyth, and friend Lee McAteer, who is a mortgage broker, and the three contacted the school to see if there was anything they could do to make even a small difference.

"We decided cash would be the best way so the school could decide how best to spend it to help pupils," explained Frank.

Principal Andrew Galbraith (right) described the cash pledges as a 'fantastic' gesture.

"There are all sorts of things that families need help with - for instance bus fares have just shot up to £16 a week. I can imagine that's nigh on impossible if you're on Universal Credit.

"Times were already tough for these families even before inflation started to climb. Now it's just horrendous.”

Andrew Galbraith, Principal at Fulwood Academy, said: "During Covid, Fulwood like many schools provided support for families with food and basic essentials.

"Since then we have seen a growing number of families continuing to struggle and at Fulwood we have maintained our food bank through staff and pupil donations.

"I think it is fantastic that local businesses are aware of the issues facing families and the local community.