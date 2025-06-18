After serving the community and being based at its current store for 22 years, Specsavers Nelson is moving to new premises.

The opticians, currently based at 8, Marsden Mall, Pendle Rise Shopping Centre, is aiming to be open at their new store on Manchester Road, for September.

The move will see the experienced team of opticians and audiologists continue to offer a variety of high-quality services to their customers, including eye and hearing tests, contact lens services, and ear wax removal - all in a fresh new setting.

The store will also have an optical coherence tomography (OCT) machine, which allows opticians to view the health of the eyes in greater detail, and can detect some health conditions up to four years earlier than traditional methods.

The new store is earmarked to open at Manchester Road, Nelson, in September | S

The new Specsavers store will be just a stone’s throw away from the old one, with the new location based on Manchester Road, at the old Lloyds / TSB site in the town centre.

Mark Addison, retail director at Specsavers Nelson, said: “This marks an exciting new chapter for our team as we prepare to move to a new premises.

“Some of our team members have been with the store for nearly 25 years, building strong, lasting relationships with our customers.”

He added: “We’re pleased to share that we’re only moving down the road, which means we’ll continue providing the same high-quality, accessible eye and hearing care you’ve come to expect from us - for many years to come.

“We can’t wait to open the doors to our new store, and we look forward to welcoming both old and new customers when we reopen.”

Specsavers Nelson offers both NHS and private services, including NHS hearing devices.

You can find more information about Specsavers Nelson by visiting their website, or by calling the store on 01282 608450.