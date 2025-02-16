A Preston-based company has emerged victorious at an awards ceremony after beating over 70 other locations across the UK and Ireland to claim the top spot.

Signs Express Central Lancashire has won the gold prize of Franchisee of the Year 2024-25 at the annual Signs Express Franchise Awards.

The award acknowledges excellence across the network’s 70+ locations and is a testament to the company’s outstanding performance over the past year.

MD of Signs Express Central Lancashire Matt Rutlidge. | Signs Express Central Lancashire

The company specialises in creating custom signs and graphics, including interior signage, exterior signage, vehicle graphics and health and safety signs.

In the past year, the business has grown its mid-tier client base with completed projects such as the illuminated signage at Grade II Listed Blackpool Grand Theatre.

They have also maintained their commitment to supporting local designers and providing opportunities for neurodiverse students.

Under the leadership of local business owner Matt Rutlidge, the Preston-based centre has experienced significant growth and success.

Matt (centre) pictured at the awards ceremony. | Signs Express Central Lancashire

Having taken ownership in October 2023 his achievements also earned him the title of ‘Newcomer of the Year’ after recognising his quick impact and success in the local business.

He said: "Being a Preston lad, this award means a great deal to me as well as the entire Preston team.

“Signs Express Central Lancashire has been part of the local business community for 28 years and my goal has always been to build on that legacy.

“This award is just as much a recognition of the entire team as it is of me.”

The business is based at Sherdley Road, Lostock Hall.