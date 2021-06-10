Salvatore's Italian restaurant in Penwortham shuts after staff are told to self-isolate

Salvatore's in Liverpool Road said it has closed from today (Thursday, June 10) and will reopen next Wednesday (June 16).

It has not said whether any staff have tested positive for Covid-19, but did say several members of staff have been contacted by NHS Test & Trace and told to self-isolate.

A spokesman for the restaurant said: "Unfortunately, a number of our team have been contacted by NHS Track & Trace and have been advised to self-isolate.

Salvatore's in Liverpool Road, Penwortham said it has closed from today (Thursday, June 10) until next Wednesday (June 16) after a number of staff were contacted by NHS Test and Trace and told to self-isolate. Pic: Google

"As a precaution and with a heavy heart, we have decided to close our doors from tomorrow. We will reopen on Wednesday, June 16 at 1pm.

"It has been amazing to see the support from our guests and the local community since reopening so this is the last thing we want to do.

"That said, the safety of our guests and our team is and will always be our number one priority.

"If you have a booking with us between now and then you do not need to do anything. We will be in touch to rearrange your visit.

"We can't wait to welcome you back very soon!"

It is the latest venue in that has been forced to close in recent days due to Covid-19, as cases continue to rise in Preston and South Ribble.

This week, the Pavilion Cafe in Avenham Park has closed due to staff testing positive.

The Vic pub in Lostock Hall has also closed its doors for 10 days after its landlord tested positive at the weekend.

Last week, the Hunters pub in Walton-le-Dale was forced to shut its doors after an outbreak among its staff and management.

And on Tuesday (June 8), Wetherspoons said a total of 19 staff were self-isolating after an outbreak at its Twelve Tellers pub in Preston city centre.

