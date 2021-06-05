Preston pub forced to close after 'substantial majority' of staff told to self-isolate

In a statement on the pub's Facebook, they said the decision had been taken with "the best interests of our team and customers".

It is unclear when the pub will remain but government advice is that those contacted by track and trace should self-isolate for 10 days.

Staff at the Hunters pub in Preston have been told to self-isolate

The statement continued: "A substantial majority of our team, inc management, have been contacted by NHS Track & Trace with notification to self isolate.

"We have therefore had to make the responsible decision with the best interests of our team and customers to close The Hunters as a precautionary measure.

"Our team are now in the process of contacting all of our bookings who are currently on our system.

"We thank you for your patience, but can assure you we have made this decision in the best interest of protecting both our staff and customers.