The South Ribble areas where Covid rates have risen as 21 June approaches.

And although case rates have predominantly fallen across the country, there are still concerns the roadmap out of lockdown could be threatened by the Delta variant.

The latest figures show every neighbourhood saw an increase in infections in the latest seven-day period, the first week of June.

Now as the country prepares to ‘unlock’ on 21 June, we reveal which neighbourhoods saw the biggest rise in case rates per 100,000 people between 28 May and 4 June.

Lostock Hall has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 20%, from 406.7 to 488.

Lower Penwortham South

Lower Penwortham South has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 44%, from 154.2 to 222.8.

Leyland South East & Buckshaw Village

Leyland South East & Buckshaw Village has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 56%, from 119.8 to 186.3.

Bamber Bridge East

Bamber Bridge East has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 85%, from 190.8 to 352.3.

Lower Penwortham North

Lower Penwortham North has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 110%, from 177.3 to 372.3.

Leyland North

Leyland North has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 133%, from 117 to 272.9.

Farington

Farington has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 150%, from 156.9 to 392.2.

Longton & Walmer Bridge

Longton & Walmer Bridge has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 166%, from 36 to 95.9.

Walton-le-Dale

Walton-le-Dale has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 188%, from 110.5 to 317.8.

New Longton & Hutton

New Longton & Hutton has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 233%, from 100.4 to 334.5.

Bamber Bridge West

Bamber Bridge West has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 333%, from 110 to 476.8.

Seven Stars

Seven Stars has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise, from 0 to 63.2.

Penwortham South

Penwortham South has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise, from 0 to 168.6.

Gregson Lane & Coupe Green

Gregson Lane & Coupe Green has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise, from 0 to 146.7.

Penwortham North

Penwortham North has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise, from 0 to 167.9.

Leyland South West

Leyland South West has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise, from 0 to 125.2.

Moss Side

Moss Side has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise, from 0 to 78.2.