Is England heading for a third wave? Here are the South Ribble areas where Covid infections rose in the first week of June
Lockdown is gradually lifting in South Ribble and across England - but there are some areas where coronavirus cases are rising.
And although case rates have predominantly fallen across the country, there are still concerns the roadmap out of lockdown could be threatened by the Delta variant.
The latest figures show every neighbourhood saw an increase in infections in the latest seven-day period, the first week of June.
Now as the country prepares to ‘unlock’ on 21 June, we reveal which neighbourhoods saw the biggest rise in case rates per 100,000 people between 28 May and 4 June.
Lostock Hall has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 20%, from 406.7 to 488.
Lower Penwortham South
Lower Penwortham South has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 44%, from 154.2 to 222.8.
Leyland South East & Buckshaw Village
Leyland South East & Buckshaw Village has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 56%, from 119.8 to 186.3.
Bamber Bridge East
Bamber Bridge East has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 85%, from 190.8 to 352.3.
Lower Penwortham North
Lower Penwortham North has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 110%, from 177.3 to 372.3.
Leyland North
Leyland North has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 133%, from 117 to 272.9.
Farington
Farington has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 150%, from 156.9 to 392.2.
Longton & Walmer Bridge
Longton & Walmer Bridge has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 166%, from 36 to 95.9.
Walton-le-Dale
Walton-le-Dale has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 188%, from 110.5 to 317.8.
New Longton & Hutton
New Longton & Hutton has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 233%, from 100.4 to 334.5.
Bamber Bridge West
Bamber Bridge West has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 333%, from 110 to 476.8.
Seven Stars
Seven Stars has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise, from 0 to 63.2.
Penwortham South
Penwortham South has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise, from 0 to 168.6.
Gregson Lane & Coupe Green
Gregson Lane & Coupe Green has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise, from 0 to 146.7.
Penwortham North
Penwortham North has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise, from 0 to 167.9.
Leyland South West
Leyland South West has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise, from 0 to 125.2.
Moss Side
Moss Side has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise, from 0 to 78.2.
