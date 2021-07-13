Preston play centre closed temporarily due to flooding
An indoor soft play centre in Preston has had to close temporarily after it was flooded during yesterday's downpours.
Management at Mini's Party and Play Centre in Lodge Street, off Guild Way, said the venue will remain closed today (Tuesday, July 13) whilst cleaning takes place.
The centre is expected to reopen as normal from 9.30am tomorrow.
Yesterday's torrential rain has affected a number of businesses and schools in Preston and the wider area.
Today, Penwortham Girls' High School asked pupils to stay at home after the school suffered "significant flooding".
The school said yesterday's heavy rains had affected "major areas of the school", including classrooms and electrical systems. You can read our full report here.
Penwortham's Black Bull Inn has also had to close "for some weeks" after the pub in Pope Lane was flooded yesterday. You can read more on the pub closure here.
