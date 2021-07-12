Preston high school shuts after flooding
A Preston high school has been forced to close tomorrow after "significant flooding" during today's downpours.
Penwortham Girls' High School announced the unusual step on its website this evening with parents also understood to have been contacted.
The well-known, girls-only school on Cop Lane was due to break for the summer holidays on Friday.
In a statement on the school website, a message read: "Following the heavy downpour of rain, the school has incurred significant flooding affecting major areas of the school.
"This has had an impact on a lot of classrooms and electrical systems.
"Sadly, as a result, we will have to close for one day tomorrow - Tuesday 12th July to assess the damage. All lessons will be on Classcharts."
Meanwhile, heavy showers caused several roads to flood in Preston today (July 12).