Flooded Penwortham pub forced to close "for a good few weeks" after torrential rains
A popular Penwortham pub says it will have to close for the next few weeks after it was flooded during yesterday's downpours.
The Black Bull Inn in Pope Lane was deluged on Monday (July 12) after torrential rain hit Penwortham
The downpours left the pub car park completely submerged and floodwater is understood to have entered the premises.
Management said the pub will have to stay closed "for a good few weeks" whilst damage is assessed and repaired.
In a message on its Facebook page, the pub said: "Thank you for all your support and kinds words, clearly it will be quite some weeks before we will be back to any sort of normal.
"Many thanks to those customers who helped. These things happen - think positive!"
Penwortham Girls' High School in Cop Lane is also staying shut today (Tuesday, July 13) due to "significant flooding" which has affected classrooms and electrical systems.
The Black Bull has been approached for further details.
