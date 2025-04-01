Preston pizza oven pioneer launches new garden pizza oven

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An outdoor garden oven standing apart from any other pizza oven on the market, and with a fantastic introductory price-point, is the brand-new offering from Preston-based wood-fired pizza oven pioneer, Orchard Ovens, this summer.

The Lancashire business, which was the first to introduce wood-fired pizza ovens to the UK back in 2003, has launched the stunning Fornino 50 oven. This resplendent gold and black oven, with distinctive shaping and knockout visual appeal, provides all a pizza oven owner could wish for.

This oven only carries a mid-market price tag at a cost of £1299, but is manufactured to a standard way beyond that of competitive ovens. It includes a top-of-the-range oven floor, from Tuscan artisan pizza manufacturing maestro, Valoriani, ensuring that cooking performance will be superb.

Similarly, the level of insulation in the oven is way beyond the norm for something in its price band, enabling the oven to avoid being the health hazard that so many of its counterparts are. Construction is robust, with the oven manufactured from high-grade steel, meaning the oven will not fall apart, after just a short period of use, like other ovens out there.

Preston pizza oven pioneer, Andrew Manciocchi, of Orchard Ovens, with the new Fornino 50 pizza oven.

It can also be operated with either wood or gas, providing homeowners with that flexibility.

It has been honed and tested, through taste trials and various phases of development, by the Manciocchi family, the Anglo-Italian family behind Orchard Ovens. Their high standards had to be met, before this oven could ever leave the design studio.

To offer homeowners even more, the Valoriani oven floor in the Fornino 50 oven is removable, allowing the stone to be used in an internal oven, during those months when cooking outdoors is not practical or desirable. That provides even more added value for those wanting the very most out of their pizza oven budget.

The new Fornino 50 is available direct from Orchard Ovens by calling 07743 847647, with the first 50 ovens available at an exclusive price of £999.

Get the gold-star pizza oven that can transform your outdoor living space this summer and you could even keep family finances in the black. Eating out, could take on a whole new dimension and without the restaurant bill!