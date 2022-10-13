The meal prep company sits in a busy location in the heart of Berry Lane, Longridge, and remains open until a buyer takes over.

Listed on RightBiz, the property offers a leasehold of £49,950 and offers potential buyers the opportunity to create profits approaching £3,000 per week.

Prepped is located in Longridge, Ribble Valley, and will remain open until sold.

Offering locals a healthier, takeaway option Prepped is popular amongst town residents for their already-prepared meals and fruit smoothies to-go.

Prepped announced their shock closure on their Facebook page late September, as owners said: “As many of you know, I gave birth to my daughter earlier this year. I have now decided I want to devote my time and energy to my family.

“This is an exciting opportunity to take over a business with an excellent reputation and situated in the best spot on the high street.

“THE SHOP WILL REMAIN OPEN as we have no plans to close until it is sold.”

The offer that is hoping to entice local entrepreneurs says the business is located in a ‘prime position in this delightful community’ and ‘attracts a regular clientele’. This is demonstrated by Preps following as they reach 2k likes on their Facebook page and the same on Instagram.

The announcement of the closure was also announced on Longridge community pages.

Although the owner states this has been a difficult decision, enquiries are open through the Prepped Facebook page for any potential buyers where offers have the potential to be accepted.