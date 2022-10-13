For all of us ‘Gen Zers’ we are most familiar with the Five Guys burger chain and have been at least once in our double-decade lives.

I, for one, am definitely not ashamed to admit my own excitement to hear of the all-American burger chain opening on Preston’s doorstep after the photos of the empty retail park building plastered with Five Guy’s branding landed in my group chat.

Enjoying my short 20-minute journey to the restaurant, when I’d had to travel to either Manchester or Liverpool to enjoy previously, I approached the retail park at roughly 12pm hoping that I would beat the usual lunchtime rush.

Meeting a friend who is also a burger-lover there, having skipped breakfast and worn jeans a little too big, I knew I’d come well prepared for my fast-food lunch where the portions are notoriously filling.

The big, red branding stood out on the park from a distance, particularly on the dull rainy day it had been, your eyes are drawn to the Five Guys sign much more so than any other restaurant around.

On arrival we were met with a friendly ‘hello’ from an assigned greeter on the door, it was unexpected but pleasant as more ‘high class’ than the usual ‘hustle and bustle’ of a fast food place, not to name the competitors next door.

Five Guys is located on Deepdale Retail Park, Preston.

Approaching the till, the pressure is definitely on to make a choice quickly from the menu above. That’s something I hadn’t prepared, as a queue did start to build behind, I knew time to make my decision was of the essence.

I had arrived optimistic that I wanted to stray away from my usual ‘Bacon Cheeseburger’ but for those that have seen the pictures already, it’s clear I caved to time pressure.

My order included the ‘Little Bacon Cheeseburger’ (£7.35), and ‘Little Cajun Fries’ (£3.15) with a refillable drink (£3.75). And do NOT judge me, it was offered and my Mum raised me to be polite, a Five Guys Shake Oreo Cookie flavoured (£5.25). The total of my food came up to £19.50, hefty on a typical 20-something year-old’s Apple Pay, but I must say so worth it.

Firstly a tip to readers: napkins are required.

Little Bacon Cheeseburger with Lettuce and Tomato and Ketchup filling

The burger was a single-patty burger, hence the label ‘small’, however calling this burger small I’m not sure is accurate! Small in the same sense a baby elephant might be small compared to its parents, still blooming massive, but comparably small.

Next the Cajun fries, again labelled ‘small’ but could of easily been split between my friend and I. They were seasoned deliciously, and the flavours filled your mouth, however, Five Guys as much of an advocate I am, they were slighty cold. I hate to write it.

Had I not been on a tight schedule course I could’ve said and don’t doubt to have had them replaced, however by 12:30pm the lunchtime diners were definitely piling in.

The drinks options seemed endless to wash it all down, I don’t think I have ever seen as many flavours of Fanta. I chose Fanta Grape, as the rarity feels like a treat, especially when unlimited.

My milkshake, a rushed ‘yes’ when chosen, was quickly passed over to my friend as the whipped cream on top and thick texture felt too filling for me to finish as tasty as it had been.

The stay at Five Guys was short but definitely sweet and we received a friendly ‘goodbye’ on our departure. We will definitely be going again.

A nice treat once in a while you can justify the price by the fullness of your stomach.