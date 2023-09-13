Watch more videos on Shots!

The closure was three weeks earlier than originally planned after the company agreed a deal to sell the store to its supermarket rival.

It was initially scheduled to close on September 29, but this was brought forward to allow Tesco to begin its renovation as quickly as possible.

Work has begun to transform the former Morrisons store near Deepdale Retail Park into a Tesco (Credit: Google)

Tesco said they looked forward to opening the new store when approached by the Lancashire Post, but they did not confirm the opening date.

Excitement was growing following the news of the takeover, leading to loads of questions from customers about when the new store may open.

A Tesco source previously suggested the new store was likely to open in early December, but the opening date might now be brought forward after Morrisons vacated the site ahead of schedule.

Morrisons said all staff will transfer across to Tesco and all drivers will be assigned to its other store off Riversway at the Docks.

It added there were no plans to close the Riversway store.