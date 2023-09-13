News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Head warns parents of potential teen knife fights
Boy, 10, named after tragic electric shock death at hotel
Escaped prisoner had terrorist-style nail bomb and gun in town centre
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison

New Tesco store taking over former Morrisons near Preston’s Deepdale Retail Park rumoured to be opening in December

Work has begun to transform the former Morrisons store near Deepdale Retail Park into a Tesco – and anticipation is building.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 13th Sep 2023, 19:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 19:38 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Morrisons branch in Blackpool Road, near Deepdale Retail Park, closed its doors on Sunday (September 10).

The closure was three weeks earlier than originally planned after the company agreed a deal to sell the store to its supermarket rival.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It was initially scheduled to close on September 29, but this was brought forward to allow Tesco to begin its renovation as quickly as possible.

Work has begun to transform the former Morrisons store near Deepdale Retail Park into a Tesco (Credit: Google)Work has begun to transform the former Morrisons store near Deepdale Retail Park into a Tesco (Credit: Google)
Work has begun to transform the former Morrisons store near Deepdale Retail Park into a Tesco (Credit: Google)
Most Popular
Read More
NatWest opens new Preston branch with the help of Preston Community Hub

Tesco said they looked forward to opening the new store when approached by the Lancashire Post, but they did not confirm the opening date.

Excitement was growing following the news of the takeover, leading to loads of questions from customers about when the new store may open.

A Tesco source previously suggested the new store was likely to open in early December, but the opening date might now be brought forward after Morrisons vacated the site ahead of schedule.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Morrisons said all staff will transfer across to Tesco and all drivers will be assigned to its other store off Riversway at the Docks.

It added there were no plans to close the Riversway store.

A spokesman for Morrisons said: “We wish Tesco and our colleagues well with the store.”

Related topics:TescoMorrisonsPrestonBlackpool RoadLancashire Post