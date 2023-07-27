Morrisons have confirmed to the Post that the deal is complete and they have agreed to sell their Blackpool Road store to Tesco.

The store is expected to close on Friday, September 29 before reopening as Tesco in early December.

A Morrisons spokesperson said: “We have agreed to sell our Blackpool Road store in Preston to Tesco.

Morrisons have agreed to sell their Blackpool Road store to Tesco. (Photo by Google)

"Morrisons customers are well served in Preston with our popular Riversway store which is nearby.

"All colleagues who wish to will transfer across to Tesco and all drivers will be assigned to another nearby Morrisons store.

"We wish Tesco and our colleagues well with the store.”