Tesco to take over Preston Morrisons superstore in Blackpool Road near Deepdale Retail Park

Tesco will open their first ever Preston superstore after striking a deal to take over the Morrisons store at Deepdale Retail Park.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 27th Jul 2023, 15:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 16:04 BST

Morrisons have confirmed to the Post that the deal is complete and they have agreed to sell their Blackpool Road store to Tesco.

The store is expected to close on Friday, September 29 before reopening as Tesco in early December.

A Morrisons spokesperson said: “We have agreed to sell our Blackpool Road store in Preston to Tesco.

Morrisons have agreed to sell their Blackpool Road store to Tesco. (Photo by Google)Morrisons have agreed to sell their Blackpool Road store to Tesco. (Photo by Google)
Morrisons have agreed to sell their Blackpool Road store to Tesco. (Photo by Google)
"Morrisons customers are well served in Preston with our popular Riversway store which is nearby.

"All colleagues who wish to will transfer across to Tesco and all drivers will be assigned to another nearby Morrisons store.

"We wish Tesco and our colleagues well with the store.”

Tesco were approached for comment.

