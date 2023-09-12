News you can trust since 1886
Morrisons Preston store near Deepdale Retail Park closes ahead of Tesco takeover

Morrisons has permanently closed one of its Preston supermarkets as work begins on converting the shop into a Tesco store.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 12th Sep 2023, 11:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 11:45 BST
The Morrisons branch in Blackpool Road, near Deepdale Retail Park, closed its doors on Sunday (September 10) – three weeks earlier than originally planned – after agreeing a deal to sell the store to its supermarket rival.

The store was initially scheduled to close on Friday, September 29, but the closure was brought forward to allow Tesco to begin its renovation of the store as quickly as possible.

A Tesco source previously suggested the new store was likely to open in early December, but the opening date might now be brought forward after Morrisons vacated the site ahead of schedule.

Morrisons permanently closed its store in Blackpool Road, Preston on Sunday, September 10. The store is set to reopen as a Tesco store later this year. (Picture by Google)Morrisons permanently closed its store in Blackpool Road, Preston on Sunday, September 10. The store is set to reopen as a Tesco store later this year. (Picture by Google)
Morrisons permanently closed its store in Blackpool Road, Preston on Sunday, September 10. The store is set to reopen as a Tesco store later this year. (Picture by Google)
Morrisons said all staff will transfer across to Tesco and all drivers will be assigned to its other store off Riversway at the Docks. It added there are no plans to close the Riversway store.

Tesco has been approached for further details on its new Blackpool Road store and when it will officially open.

