The Morrisons branch in Blackpool Road, near Deepdale Retail Park, closed its doors on Sunday (September 10) – three weeks earlier than originally planned – after agreeing a deal to sell the store to its supermarket rival.

The store was initially scheduled to close on Friday, September 29, but the closure was brought forward to allow Tesco to begin its renovation of the store as quickly as possible.

A Tesco source previously suggested the new store was likely to open in early December, but the opening date might now be brought forward after Morrisons vacated the site ahead of schedule.

Morrisons permanently closed its store in Blackpool Road, Preston on Sunday, September 10. The store is set to reopen as a Tesco store later this year. (Picture by Google)

Morrisons said all staff will transfer across to Tesco and all drivers will be assigned to its other store off Riversway at the Docks. It added there are no plans to close the Riversway store.