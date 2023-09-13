NatWest opens new Preston branch with the help of Preston Community Hub

Watch more videos on Shots!

What can we expect from NatWest’s new Preston branch?

Located on the corner of Lune Street and Fishergate, NatWest’s new banking hub – the fifth of its kind for the bank – offers a range of specialist services to help boost business and support customers and the community.

The hub features a community space for local businesses and community groups to use, as well as a full range of personal banking services, including ATMs, cash deposit facilities and private meeting rooms.

Volunteers from Preston Community Hub officially open the new NatWest banking hub in Preston along with staff and members of the bank’s North Regional Board

The new branch’s private consultation rooms mean senior personal bankers, mortgage advisers and private and commercial relationship managers can provide confidential assistance to customers both face-to-face and digitally.

To encourage collaboration and community, the hub also has a completely new look and feel from a traditional bank, with an open plan design, workspaces and meeting rooms.

The hub was designed with environmental improvements in mind and is fossil fuel free, whilst also being the first NatWest branch to install a new style heat pump and utilising recycled and reclaimed materials for fabrics and finishes wherever possible. This has resulted in a significant improvement in the EPC rating for the branch building.

The branch is open 9:30am-4:30pm Monday-Friday(apart from a 10am start on Wednesdays), and 9:30am-1pm on Saturdays.

L-R Andrew Christie and Sarah Turnbull of NatWest North Regional Board, with Taz Ali, trustee of Preston Community Hub and Clive Brookes of NatWest North Regional Board

How was a Preston charity involved?

Volunteers from local charity Preston Community Hub were invited to cut the ribbon last week, formally opening the new bank branch.

Preston Community Hub received a £7,000 donation from NatWest to help support its essential work through the cost-of-living crisis after local staff nominated the charity for the work it does to support people in the community.

The charity offers a ‘community fridge’ foodbank for local people as well as providing educational workshops, skill-building classes and recreational activities.

Izzy Arnold, community food bank co-ordinator at Preston Community Hub, said: “We were thrilled to be invited to cut the ribbon at the new NatWest Preston branch. It’s it is a really vibrant, welcoming space that local organisations like ourselves can use for free, even if they have no existing connection to the bank. It’s got a real sense of community, which is fantastic.

Taz Ali, founder and trustee at Preston Community Hub, added: “The donation we received from NatWest was totally unexpected and is very much appreciated. The cost-of-living crisis has meant that our costs have gone up at a time when people in the community need us more than ever, so the money from NatWest will enable us to keep feeding those families that are most in need.”

How else will NatWest support charities?

Bank staff that live and work in Preston and the surrounding areas were invited to put forward charitable groups that are making a difference in their community to benefit from the funding allocated by NatWest’s North Regional Board.

Another local charity to benefit from the bank’s community funding was the Foxton Centre, which supports local people facing poverty, addiction or mental health issues.

Following on from the donation, local staff will also be volunteering their time with the charities to provide financial health checks for local people who would benefit from advice.

The Preston charities join more than 30 across the North and 100 nationally in receiving a share of a £1 million pot being distributed to charities across the UK by the bank’s Regional Boards, part of a wider £5.7 million commitment from NatWest Group to support communities via partner organisations including the Federation of Small Business, the Trussell Trust and Responsible Finance.

Over the last year, the bank has also provided £40 million worth of financial support to help customers and community partners with the increasing costs of everyday living.

What has NatWest said about the Preston branch?

The hub opening was marked by a visit from Malcolm Buchanan Chair of NatWest’s North Regional Board, who met with the charity volunteers as well as staff ahead of the hub’s formal opening.

Malcolm said: “I’m delighted to be able to visit our new Preston community hub and meet some of our colleagues who will be working here, as well as one of the local charities that our cost-of-living donations have benefited.

