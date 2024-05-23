Hugo's Ice Cream Parlour and Café expanding to create new bistro at former Chinese restaurant in Garstang
The owners of Hugo’s Ice Cream and Café in Forton are set to open a new bistro in Garstang.
Hugo’s Bistro will open in the former Ken Ma Chinese Restaurant on Bridge Street which closed after the owners retired earlier this year.
Announcing the news on social media, Terri Sawkill said the new venture was a dream come true.
She added: “We hope you will continue with us on our journey as we bring Hugo's Bistro to this site.
“We will of course be continuing at Forton with the amazing team and fantastic customer base we have - you have all given us the confidence to make this move and expand our business, so thank you all so much.
“A massive shout out to everyone who has supported us through what has felt like a ‘secretive time’ - you know who you all are and we appreciate your professionalism and respect for such an announcement to be made - but now it’s official - YIPPEE.”
Terri also congratulated the former owners of the restaurant, Ken and Cecilia, on their retirement.
“They have been a huge part of the local independent business community for 18 years and we look forward to welcoming them back to our opening bash,” she said.
“Tonight was an emotional evening for the four of us.”
An official opening date has not yet been announced, but the new bistro is set to be “opening soon”.
More than 100 people commented on the post to share their excitement at the news.
One person wrote: “That’s fantastic news for us locals. Somewhere to be able to walk to for a lovely meal!”
Another added: “Congratulations to you both and wishing you the best of luck in your new venture. I’m sure it will be a great success.”
