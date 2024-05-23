Watch more of our videos on Shots!

People drive for miles to get this buffet.

A country pub has announced it’s famous all-you-can-eat buffets are back.

From tomorrow, the deal at the Blue Anchor in Bretherton will be available six days a week.

The service stopped when the pub closed its doors in November, when previous management finished their 20 year lease. At the time, they shared an emotional goodbye message to staff and customers, but did say ‘never say never’ when it came to the buffet.

The Stonegate-owned pub reopened in April under new management, and it seems that regular’s have been bending their ears over the buffet. In a Facebook post, staff wrote: “We have some VERY exciting news … We’ve listened to you all and decided to bring back the ‘ALL YOU CAN EAT BUFFET’ “Yes you read it right the all you can eat buffet will be back up and running as from Friday 24th May.”

The Blue Anchor

More than 100 people have commented on the “absolutely fantastic” news, and sharing their favourite items from the menu.

A spokesman for the pub told the Post: “There’s been a really good response. It’s new people doing the buffet, so it won’t be exactly the same, but as much as possible. We’ll still be doing the pies, the curries and the salad bar. It’s a great new chapter for the pub.”

To celebrate the news, there will even be a bouncy castle in the beer garden on Sunday, May 26.

When will it be served and how much?

The buffet will be available from 12-8pm Tuesday to Saturday priced at £14.75 for adults and £7.95 for children up to 11 years.

On Sunday, there will be a carvery priced at £14.75 for adults and £6.75 for children. All desserts are £5.50 with children’s ice creams £2.